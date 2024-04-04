BTS' Jungkook made headlines online as a BBQ Chicken brand in the United States reportedly used his Times Square performance for their YouTube ad. As reported by Asian Economy and shared by the X user (@Jungkook_SNS), targeting the MZ Generation in the United States, the BBQ Chicken chain released its first BBQ YouTube commercial.

The Times Square performance in New York City by Jungkook in 2023 used various newly-formed Korean terms that are popular among the Korean MZ generation, such as "Pomichodai," which means 'slay.'

When ARMYs were asked how to express "slay" in Korean during one of GOLDEN's listening parties on Stationhead, BTS' Jungkook demonstrated to them how to say "pomichodai".

Furthermore, for the unversed, the terminology "MZ generation," also known as MZ세대, is used in South Korea to refer to Generation Z (born 1997–2012) and Millennials (born 1981–1996). The phrase, which combines the terms "Millennials" and "Gen Z," is commonly used to refer to those between the ages of 17 and 40.

BTS Jungkook's Times Square performance at the TSX stage became one of the best solo acts of 2023

Jungkook of BTS conducted a thrilling impromptu spectacle in Times Square, New York City, on Thursday night. Fans and commuters at Times Square were stunned when the K-pop sensation gave a spontaneous performance of his first solo album GOLDEN on the TSX stage.

After his November 8, 2023, visit to Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, where he had a scheduled performance in the day, the impromptu performance later took place on November 9 at the TSX.

The 26-year-old BTS star surprised fans with his first dedicated stage situated in the center of Times Square, New York City, wearing only Calvin Klein during his United States promotions for GOLDEN.

The event was sponsored by Calvin Klein and Xbox, and fans who were unable to attend the event in person watched it live on Xbox's Twitch channel.

During his performance, the BTS idol kept saying "Pomichodai" in his mic, to which his fans responded by repeating it enthusiastically and filling the Times Square with fervor. This particular clip was reportedly featured in the YouTube ad of bb.q Chicken brand, as per the X user @Jungkook_SNS.

The Hate You singer performed tracks from his debut solo album GOLDEN, including Seven (feat. Latto), Yes or No, Please Don't Change, and 3D (feat. Jack Harlow). His seamless stage presence, smooth choreography, and backing dancers made for a brief yet polished presentation.

Billboard further reported that Nick Holmsten, TSX Entertainment co-CEO, expressed his gratitude and immense honor of hosting Jungkook at the TSX stage as nothing short of making "history."

Holmsten stated how significant the South Korean musician's performance at the TSX stage was for both K-pop and Times Square.

“We are honored to co-create this historic moment for Jung Kook and the entire BTS group. His solo journey has already made history with multiple chart-topping singles, and we’re fully confident that this album will continue the trend. This marks a pivotal moment in music, particularly for K-pop fans, and holds great significance for both Times Square and New York City,” he said.

On November 10, 2023, Kyle Stevens (photographer) revealed some behind-the-scenes photos from Jungkook's Times Square performance, including a picture of the sizable audience that had come to see his surprise performance.

Times of India reported that over 280,000 fans gathered around Times Square to watch the Standing Next To You singer perform despite the event being a surprise.

For the uninitiated, Chairman Yoon Hong-guen established bb.q chicken in Seoul, South Korea, in 1995 with the goal of providing the globe with delicious, premium Korean fried chicken.

Their goal was accomplished, as bb.q currently has over 3,500 locations in 57 countries, and operates in thousands of retailers worldwide.