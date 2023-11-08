"The lie detector would have beeped": Fans tease BTS Jungkook over his response to the "ARMY or RM" question during his recent Stationhead broadcast

BTS Jungkook recently held a Stationhead broadcast on November 6, 2023, where he answered various questions from his fans while streaming the tracks from his solo album GOLDEN. During the broadcast, the 3D singer was urged by his fans to choose between RM and ARMYs. After deliberating for a while, Jungkook ultimately picked ARMYs.

However, fans didn't seem to believe the answer given by the Please Don't Change singer and teased him by tweeting, "The lie detector would have beeped."

ARMYs are of the opinion that the 26-year-old was lying during the Stationhead broadcast. Given the bond he shares with RM, aka Kim Namjoon of BTS, as per fans, it's straightforward to assume that the global pop star would always choose the leader of BTS.

"We know it's Namjoon": Fans went to town as they teased Jungkook, claiming that he would never choose anyone over RM

The sweetest relationship has evolved between RM and the BTS maknae over the years, and it's no secret that Jungkook joined BigHit Entertainment years ago because he felt the BTS leader—Kim Namjoon—was "cool."

Meanwhile, the equation between ARMYs and the Hate You singer has developed from an idol and fans to a mutual friendship filled with respect where the fans feel more connected to the singer as he always engages in conversation with them and doesn't hesitate to be open and honest during live broadcasts.

Fans are aware that if RM was present during the Stationhead broadcast on November 6, or if it was a Weverse live session where his face was visible, the situation would be different. ARMYs specifically mentioned that they were aware that Jungkook was most likely lying and that he would choose RM.

Hence, it came as no surprise when fans started teasing the Standing Next To You singer over his response, where he blatantly chose ARMY over Kim Namjoon.

Meanwhile, Jungkook released his debut solo album, GOLDEN, on November 3, which includes eleven tracks. Additionally, as of November 7, RIAA Platinum certification has been obtained by BTS Jungkook for his pre-released album track SEVEN. The idol was acknowledged as SEVEN (feat. Latto), sold more than one million physical copies (CDs) in the US, according to the esteemed Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Moreover, this massive accomplishment comes in the wake of the collaboration between the GOLDEN singer and the internationally popular gaming console brand XBOX, which was announced on November 6, 2023, at 12.30 PM PST (November 7, 5.30 AM KST).

Furthermore, fans had another meltdown on November 8, as famous docu-series director Michael Ratner hinted at a possible collaboration with the BTS maknae by posting a photo with the singer on Instagram. Ratner is popularly known for filming Justin Bieber's documentary films, such as Justin Bieber: Seasons, among others.