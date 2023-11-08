"JK Documentary coming soon?": Fans speculate as OBB CEO, Michael Ratner, teases an upcoming project with BTS' Jungkook on his Instagram stories

Jeon Jungkook of BTS, who recently debuted his solo album, GOLDEN, on November 3, 2023, set social media ablaze as speculations of his documentary ran wild on November 8, after director Michael Ratner posted an Instagram story with him.

The Hollywood docu-series director even captioned his Instagram story, "Something exciting is coming" as he posed for a photo with the GOLDEN singer. Needless to say, the latest story sent fans into a frenzy.

Expand Tweet

For the uninitiated, Michael D. Ratner, a film director and producer, is the founder of OBB Media, an American vertically integrated multimedia production firm and content studio, which was established in 2016.

He is also the man behind the famous documentaries of Justin Beiber such as Justin Bieber: Seasons, Justin Bieber: Next Chapter, and Justin Bieber: Our World, all of which were released in 2020.

Social media is rife with speculations about a documentary film on Jungkook's debut single, SEVEN

On November 8, 2023, the BTS fandom was left pleasantly surprised by the news of the Standing Next To You singer meeting OBB Media's CEO & Founder, Michael Ratner, who is well-acclaimed for his docu-series on Hollywood heavyweights. OBB Media is responsible for creating content for TV, digital, film, podcasts, branded content, and more.

Ratner has also produced the well-received Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa, an American documentary film released in 2023 and directed by Lucy Walker.

Evidently, a collaboration between such a notably acclaimed film director and Jungkook—who has carved his own niche and territory in the music industry—will be highly anticipated by fans and viewers.

As mentioned earlier, the BTS ARMY took to social media without missing a beat and began speculating about an upcoming documentary film on the youngest member of BTS.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Since debuting his solo album GOLDEN on November 3, Jungkook has been setting unprecedented records as a Korean solo artist. In the wake of his album release, the global phenomenon climbed to #1 on the US iTunes Chart in less than an hour - a first in the history of Apple's music stream chart.

Furthermore, eight of the eleven tracks of the album claimed the top eight spots on the Top 10 US iTunes Chart in just a few hours, making a historic record yet again. On top of that, Jungkook also recorded the biggest album sales in the history of the Hanteo Chart as GOLDEN sold over 2 million physical copies within five hours of its release on November 3, 2023.

Expand Tweet

Amidst other accomplishments and an ongoing promotion schedule for GOLDEN, XBOX announced its partnership with the global pop star on November 6 and hinted at further updates later this week.

Fans have held their breaths as they are bombarded with the singer's constant victories on the music charts, collaboration deals, promotion interviews, live performances, and more, as the GOLDEN singer is unstoppable at the moment and riding high on the crest of his success as a soloist.