"GOLDEN is actually a brand": Fans go feral as they spot BTS’ Jungkook’s album logo on his Xbox collaboration announcement video

Jeon Jungkook of BTS fame shook the world as Xbox announced its partnership with the global star on November 6, 2023, by releasing a video at 12:30 pm PST. Fans were bewildered by this unique collaboration which came in the wake of the BTS idol's solo album, GOLDEN. However, the BTS ARMY noticed something tantalizing about the Xbox video.

ARMYs observed the implementation of GOLDEN's branding and logo at the end of the video, which united his personal brand with the Xbox brand. The symbol, which comes from his signature and represents the initials of his name "JK", has several interpretations.

As expected, a fan tweeted a screenshot from the Xbox x Jungkook video and wrote, "GOLDEN is actually a brand."

Expand Tweet

The logo is based on the endless infinity symbol designed in a manner to incorporate it with the "JK" initials. Furthermore, it also symbolizes the number 7, written in both Korean and English. In Sino-Korean numbers, the number 7 is written as "칠", resulting in the use of a part from the particular Korean word.

Fans are ecstatic to see Jungkook using the logo of his solo album 'GOLDEN' in his Xbox collaboration

Expand Tweet

On November 6, Xbox released a video featuring Jungkook of BTS, which ended with a note. Fans observed that the Xbox note was embellished on the GOLDEN album's theme in dark green and gold. The note asked viewers to design and style their "own characters" from their favorite Xbox games in Game Pass and share it on social media platforms along with the hashtags "JungKookXbox."

It further mentioned that there would be a big update "later this week" on how the viewers' creativity will take center stage in this unique partnership. As a result, several fans began tweeting about GOLDEN's updated promotion schedule, which mentioned a "Special Event" on November 10, 2023, KST (November 9 EST), wondering if the Xbox collaboration would weigh in on the mentioned date in some way.

As previously mentioned, fans of the BTS golden maknae rushed to social media and expressed their astonishment, tweeting fervently about the new collaboration.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, a fan made another interesting speculation about the partnership and tweeted, "Any chance of a performance at the Gaming Awards?" the post was also posted on The Game Awards (@thegameawards) official account on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Xbox's latest partnership with the GOLDEN global music star is to shed light upon Xbox Game Pass which is a subscription-based service on the gaming console that provides players access to over a hundred popular games such as Fortnite, Overwatch 2, NBA 2K24, and Grand Theft Auto V among others.

For the same, Xbox recently collaborated with HYBE's rookie girl group, LE SSERAFIM, for Overwatch 2. As per their partnership, LE SSERAFIM released Perfect Night, their latest English single on October 27, 2023. The catchy track and its music video introduce an all-new animation of fan-favorite Overwatch 2 heroes where they race to see and be part of the LE SSERAFIM concert.

Recently, HYBE Labels has become a part of various distinctive collaborations, between its artists and gaming companies, key among them being Jungkook with Xbox, LE SSERAFIM with Overwatch 2, and NewJeans with League of Legends (Riot Games).

In other news, Jungkook is all set to make his debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his solo album GOLDEN.