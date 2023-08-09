Beach Fossils 2023 Fall North American tour: Tickets, dates, venues, and all you need to know

Beach Fossils, the indie rock sensation has excited fans with the announcement of a highly anticipated North American tour to promote their latest album, Bunny, released this June. The tour comes after an opening stint for Post Malone in August, with a subsequent tour featuring supporting act Turnover, set to take place throughout October and November

Their fourth studio album, Bunny, has garnered attention for its infectious melodies and heartfelt lyrics, marking their return after a six-year gap since their previous 2017 album, Somersault.

The Live Nation presale for the tour will go on sale on August 9, 2023, while general sale tickets will go on sale on August 11, 2023, via TicketMaster.

Fans can follow the band's social media handles to stay updated with the latest news about the tour.

Beach Fossils' tour will begin in The Woodlands and end in Queens

Beach Fossils will kick off the scheduled tour with their The Woodlands concert, scheduled to take place on August 8, 2023. After performing across Europe, the band will finally wrap up its tour with a concert in Queens on November 30, 2023.

Here are the venues and dates for the tour:

August 8, 2023 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 10, 2023 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

August 12, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

August 13, 2023 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 15, 2023 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

August 16, 2023 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 19, 2023 - San Bernardino, CA - Glen Helen Amphitheater

October 24, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

October 25, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

October 27, 2023 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

October 28, 2023 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues Dallas

October 29, 2023 - Austin, TX - Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater

October 31, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

November 2, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

November 3, 2023 - San Diego, CA - SOMA SD

November 5, 2023 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

November 6, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

November 8, 2023 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

November 9, 2023 - Vancouver, British Columbia - The Pearl

November 10, 2023 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

November 14, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - Uptown Theater

November 15, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Metro

November 16, 2023 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

November 17, 2023 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre

November 18, 2023 - Toronto, Ontario - The Phoenix Concert Theatre

November 20, 2023 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

November 21, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

November 25, 2023 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

November 27, 2023 - Richmond, VA - The National

November 28, 2023 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

November 30, 2023 - Queens, NY - Knockdown Center

Beach Fossils is an American indie-rock band that formed in 2009

Beach Fossils is a band that is popular for its dreamy indie rock music. Their songs often incorporate the sound of chiming guitars and echoes. The group started making music around the same time as other bands like Wild Nothing and DIIV. These bands all played music that had a dream-like quality to them.

The main person behind Beach Fossils is Dustin Payseur, who plays the guitar and sings. In 2009, he started recording songs with lots of echoes by himself, and later that year, he invited John Pena and Christopher Burke to join him. They eventually became a band together.

In 2010, they released their first song on a small record, called Daydream and Desert Sand. It was well-received, and the group made more songs to create their first album, which they also named after the band's name, Beach Fossils.

In 2011, they released a mini-album named What a Pleasure, following which, some band members left, and new ones joined. The group kept making music and released another album called Clash the Truth in 2013.

After a long hiatus, the band worked on new songs for another album and came together to write the music. They recorded the songs in different places and had different artists collaborating with them. They released this album in 2017 and called it Somersault.

Over the years, Beach Fossils have kept making music, trying different things like covering songs and making special editions of their old music.