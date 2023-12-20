BEAMS x Needles “bespoke DOWN JACKET”: Where to get, price, and more details explored

In the dynamic world of fashion collaborations, the BEAMS x Needles “bespoke DOWN JACKET” stands out as a remarkable fusion of style and functionality. Following their recent partnership on the reworked Mohair goods, the two Japan-based streetwear giants, BEAMS and Needles, have once again joined forces. This time, they are introducing an innovative down jacket that combines the best of both brands.

The BEAMS x Needles "bespoke DOWN JACKET" is available now for fashion enthusiasts. Priced at $608, it comes in two sophisticated colorways: Olive and Brown.

Fashion aficionados can purchase this exclusive piece from BEAMS’ official website. The jacket's blend of high-quality materials and distinctive design make it a must-have for anyone looking to make a statement this season.

BEAMS x Needles “bespoke DOWN JACKET” comes with adjustable waist straps

BEAMS x Needles “bespoke DOWN JACKET” (Image via Beams)

The BEAMS x Needles “bespoke DOWN JACKET” is a true masterpiece, combining visual allure with an array of functional features. This exceptional jacket proudly showcases the iconic Needles butterfly logo on the chest, infusing a sense of elegance and brand distinction into its design.

What sets it apart, though, is its interior, thoughtfully designed with an assortment of practical pockets and adjustable waist straps, offering not just style but also unbeatable comfort and a tailored fit that ensures one looks and feels their best.

Moreover, the jacket's exclusivity is underscored by the type logo, serving as an inside tag that underscores the meticulous craftsmanship and attention to detail characteristic of both BEAMS and Needles.

This collaboration is a symbiotic blend of fashion and function, promising to delight enthusiasts of both brands with a garment that is as visually striking as it is practical – true evidence of the art of fashion and the artistry of collaboration.

A unique design aesthetic

BEAMS x Needles “bespoke DOWN JACKET” (Image via Beams)

The BEAMS x Needles partnership has yielded a bespoke down jacket that stands as a bold reimagining of streetwear fashion. With its distinctive short length and expansive width, this jacket introduces a contemporary reinterpretation of the classic down jacket.

Yet, what truly sets it apart is the seamless integration of Needles' iconic line branding, elegantly gracing the sleeves of the garment.

This collaborative masterpiece not only challenges conventional fashion norms but also elevates the fusion of street style and high fashion to a new level.

It's a testament to the creative synergy between BEAMS and Needles, offering a striking, avant-garde piece that captures the essence of both brands and speaks volumes about their commitment to pushing boundaries in the world of fashion.

The synergy of BEAMS and Needles

BEAMS x Needles “bespoke DOWN JACKET” (Image via Beams)

BEAMS and Needles, both hailing from Japan, have a rich history in the streetwear scene. Their collaboration is a fusion of their unique styles and design philosophies.

BEAMS is popular for its eclectic mix of contemporary and classic styles. Needles is immensely appreciated for its distinctive approach to streetwear. The "bespoke DOWN JACKET" is a reflection of their shared commitment to quality and innovative design.

If you're a long-time BEAMS or Needles fan, or are simply looking for a standout piece to add to your wardrobe, this down jacket is sure to exceed expectations. Head over to BEAMS’ official website to grab this exclusive piece and step out in style this season.