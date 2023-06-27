''Because I had a bald head'': Bryan Cranston opens up on Lex Luthor fan casting

Actor Bryan Cranston recently appeared on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast hosted by Josh Horowitz. During the interview, Cranston spoke about fans always asking for him to take on the role of Superman's arch-nemesis, Lex Luthor, and he jokingly said that he thought it was "lazy casting."

"I think it was, like, lazy casting. There should be a 'lazycasting.com.' Because I had a bald head, they go, 'Ah! Lex Luthor!' It's like, come on. Let's think about this a little bit," the actor told Josh.

Cranston hasn't been involved in any discussions about the role of Lex Luthor or any other superhero characters like Jim Gordon. However, the actor does acknowledge the persistence of fan casting.

Bryan Cranston thinks playing Lex Luthor is "lazy casting"

Bryan Cranston shared his thoughts on fans wanting him to play Luthor, on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast. The Breaking Bad actor acknowledged the persistent fan casting of him as the Superman villain, as well as Commissioner Gordon in the former DCEU.

Cranston revealed his intention to take a break from acting after reaching his 70th birthday in 2026. He clarified that this pause does not imply retirement but rather a chance to spend more time with his wife and reevaluate his approach to acting.

This transformation has led many fans to believe that Bryan Cranston could bring the same level of complexity and nuance to the role of Lex Luthor. However, Cranston dismisses this notion, emphasizing that casting should be based on more than just physical resemblance.

Who is Lex Luthor?

The character of Lex Luthor presents unique challenges for casting due to his multifaceted nature. As Superman's arch-enemy, Luthor possesses a genius-level intellect and immense wealth, allowing him to devise elaborate schemes.

The ideal portrayal of Luthor requires an actor who can embody the character's calm and collected persona while maintaining a sarcastic undertone. It is crucial for Luthor to be intimidating without relying on physical dominance.

James Gunn, the director of the upcoming Superman: Legacy movie, has also expressed his reservations about previous portrayals of Lex Luthor. He believes that the character should be played by someone with gravitas, avoiding the campiness that Gene Hackman brought to the role in the original Superman films.

Gunn's vision for the character aligns with Bryan Cranston's perspective on the importance of thoughtful casting choices.

James Gunn prepares to reboot the DC Cinematic Universe

As the DC Universe continues to evolve, details about Gunn's Superman: Legacy movie remain scarce. The studio is currently screen-testing actors for the roles of Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane, with plans to keep the casting of Lex Luthor under wraps.

Gunn has expressed his desire for a more serious and grounded portrayal of Lex Luthor, moving away from the campy depictions seen in previous adaptations. The casting process for the role remains undisclosed, leaving room for surprises and potentially unconventional choices.

While fan casting can be exciting and reflect the enthusiasm of the audience, it is ultimately the responsibility of the filmmakers to make choices that align with their creative vision and the needs of the story.

Bryan Cranston's comments highlight a broader discussion within the entertainment industry about the casting of superhero roles. Fans often have their own ideas and preferences for who should portray iconic characters. Their suggestions can range from inspired choices to unrealistic expectations.

Cranston's perspective on fan casting and the importance of thoughtful choices serves as a reminder that casting decisions are multifaceted and require careful consideration beyond physical resemblance alone.

Bryan Cranston is recently starred in Wes Anderson's Asteroid City, which was released on May 23, 2023, and is currently playing in theaters.

Poll : 0 votes