"Being woke and going broke": Cracker Barrel woke controversy explained as Impossible Sausage backlash rages online

Cracker Barrel has revealed a new item on their menu and meat lovers were not pleased. The popular southern restaurant chain took to their official Facebook page, sharing that they will be introducing a plant-based sausage at their restaurant.

Since the announcement was made, netizens stormed the post with hate.

On Monday, Cracker Barrel took to their official Facebook page and announced:

“Discover new meat frontiers. Experience the out of this world flavor of Impossible™ Sausage Made From Plants next time you Build Your Own Breakfast.”

An Impossible Sausage is made of ingredients that do not include meat. The product is known for being “plant-based.”

The latest introduction to the menu angered the chain’s nonvegetarian customers who claimed that the company betrayed their traditional country-style offerings. A few comments online which dragged the company read:

“You just lost the customer base, congratulations on being woke and going broke…” - Facebook

Don’t ever try to push that crap in my direction. Stick to the basics that made your franchise a success.” - Facebook

“Are you kidding me? Who do you think your customer base is? I still order the double meat breakfast and it’s not even on the menu anymore.” - Facebook

A few of the new product’s ingredients include Soy protein concentrate, yeast extract, food starch, sunflower oil and coconut oil, among others. Speaking about their decision to add the impossible sausages to their menu, Cracker Barrel said in a statement to USA Today:

“We're always exploring opportunities to expand how our guests experience breakfast and provide choices to satisfy every taste bud.”

Netizens respond to Cracker Barrel’s latest menu addition

Many Cracker Barrel supporters slammed the company for introducing an option suitable for vegetarians and vegans. Although the latest item would make ordering more feasible for their vegan customer base, it seems like some avid-meat lovers were not having it.

Many expressed their disappointment online, stating that the branch is known for its meat-loving customer base and that the latest addition was unnecessary. Others argued that people should be open to having new additions to the menu and stated that if impossible sausages are something they do not like, they must simply not order it.

A few tweets on the same read:

Tabellarius @Tabellarius_ae @whyangelinawhy Great now I gotta throw out my favourite shirt cause Cracker Barrel had to get woke food @whyangelinawhy Great now I gotta throw out my favourite shirt cause Cracker Barrel had to get woke food https://t.co/VsY3mUaZpt

Dylan Areizaga @EmperorToch



Non-Vegetarians: and I took that personally @whyangelinawhy Cracker Barrel: *adds one vegetarian item to the menu in a sea of non-vegetarian items*Non-Vegetarians: and I took that personally @whyangelinawhy Cracker Barrel: *adds one vegetarian item to the menu in a sea of non-vegetarian items*Non-Vegetarians: and I took that personally https://t.co/xUJmU2y1gJ

Maurice⁷ @Skeletor_JDC @whyangelinawhy To be fair there is a very specific “brand” of people that go to Cracker Barrel and they aren’t looking for meatless options. @whyangelinawhy To be fair there is a very specific “brand” of people that go to Cracker Barrel and they aren’t looking for meatless options.

Meow mix 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 @RussWatson20 So how many of you are adding Cracker Barrel to your list of banned eateries? So how many of you are adding Cracker Barrel to your list of banned eateries?

TheDrizzle @MrSlippyFist99 Auron MacIntyre @AuronMacintyre If the pushing of fake meat at Cracker Barrel doesn’t dispel the myth of market demand as the driver of corporate decisions for you nothing will If the pushing of fake meat at Cracker Barrel doesn’t dispel the myth of market demand as the driver of corporate decisions for you nothing will https://t.co/HWxWJ3vRQm NO CRACKER BARREL NOT YOU TOO twitter.com/AuronMacintyre… NO CRACKER BARREL NOT YOU TOO twitter.com/AuronMacintyre…

Amanda “the one with the play” Gulla @DetenteLady



Doesn’t matter if it’s movies, games, or breakfast @whyangelinawhy Nothing like a mindset of “this isn’t for me” automatically meaning “you’re getting rid of the thing that IS for me” and, subconsciously “you’re including people who I believe are beneath me which makes you lesser in my eyes”Doesn’t matter if it’s movies, games, or breakfast @whyangelinawhy Nothing like a mindset of “this isn’t for me” automatically meaning “you’re getting rid of the thing that IS for me” and, subconsciously “you’re including people who I believe are beneath me which makes you lesser in my eyes” Doesn’t matter if it’s movies, games, or breakfast

carolawesome🦿 @carolawesome @whyangelinawhy My grandma loved Cracker Barrel and I only went there with her once when I was a vegetarian and there was NOTHING on the menu I could eat. Think of the grandchildren. @whyangelinawhy My grandma loved Cracker Barrel and I only went there with her once when I was a vegetarian and there was NOTHING on the menu I could eat. Think of the grandchildren.

Luke @LukeNoPic



My only issue is, why are they calling them sausages when they look so much like burgers? @whyangelinawhy All this hate for something they can simply choose not to order.My only issue is, why are they calling them sausages when they look so much like burgers? @whyangelinawhy All this hate for something they can simply choose not to order. 😂My only issue is, why are they calling them sausages when they look so much like burgers?

Fattermallon @fattermallon @whyangelinawhy I’ll never understand why meat eaters get so offended by vegan food, I love meat but I’ll eat impossible versions occasionally for a change up @whyangelinawhy I’ll never understand why meat eaters get so offended by vegan food, I love meat but I’ll eat impossible versions occasionally for a change up

Barlow Adams @BarlowAdams @whyangelinawhy How are people this upset about this? About any of this? @whyangelinawhy How are people this upset about this? About any of this?

Cracker Barrel rolled out the Impossible Sausage in 50 select branches and looks forward to providing more options to accommodate a vegetarian diet.

The food chain is not the first to introduce a plant-based meat. Burger King, Wendy’s, Denny’s, TGI Friday’s. Panda Express, Pizza Hut, McDonald’s, Bareburger, Del Taco, Carl’s Jr and Kentucky Fried Chicken are a few among the many who have introduced meat alternatives to their menu.

McDonald’s is tested a Beyond Meat burger which they will be calling the McPlant. Burger King added the Impossible Whopper and Impossible Nuggets to their menu in 2019.

Panda Express is selling their own version of Beyond Meat with the popular orange chicken. Starbucks has also partnered with Impossible Foods to offer an Impossible Breakfast Sandwich to their customer base.

