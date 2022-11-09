"Bellatrix addressing the Dark Lord": Kate Moss leaves fans alarmed as Innovator Awards speech goes viral

British supermodel Kate Moss has sparked concern among fans after her recent speech at the Innovator Awards went viral.

Last week, at a Wall Street Journal Magazine event held at New York's Museum of Modern Art, the 48-year-old star was presenting the award for the 2022 Fashion Innovator to Anthony Vaccarello, creative/image director of Yves Saint Laurent (YSL). For the event, Moss donned a sheer olive dress with a hood and a triangle cut-out on the midriff.

However, while on stage, Moss was seen and heard slurring, taking pauses where it wasn't necessary, and talking about her friend. This sparked concern among netizens.

Twitter in shock as Kate Moss' video goes viral

After the official Instagram handle of the Wall Street Journal uploaded the video of Kate Moss presenting an award to Anthony Vaccarello, it sparked concern among fans.

Kate Moss has had a history of drug consumption throughout her hotshot career as a supermodel. In 2005, she was titled "Cocaine Kate" after pictures of her snorting coke went viral in the British tabloids. She was also known for her capacity for consuming vodka, which gave her another nickname, The Tank.

While Kate Moss has been sober for four years now, several netizens questioned her sobriety at the time of her speech. Many pointed out that her slurring and pauses were aftermaths of her long-term consumption of cocaine and drugs.

Although some expressed concern about Moss' slurred speech, several people also took to Twitter to troll her.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

🇫🇷🇻🇳🗽 Simply Childish🍎🍊🍑 @TheMcMeanie @FlLLEFATALE Cooked on coke on high heat, I feel her heart beating through her chest from here @FlLLEFATALE Cooked on coke on high heat, I feel her heart beating through her chest from here 😩

matchabrbie☆ @FlLLEFATALE the streets are saying diet coke isn’t the only coke she’s an ambassador for… the streets are saying diet coke isn’t the only coke she’s an ambassador for… https://t.co/QKKWNDNJS6

elizabeth🧚🏾‍♀️ @blkgirlonline @IvanaE she smoking a little more than cigarettes if you know what i mean @IvanaE she smoking a little more than cigarettes if you know what i mean

Sheilah Guthrie @Sheilahlguthrie @IvanaE I don’t know if she’s drunk or has long term effects from her drug addiction. @IvanaE I don’t know if she’s drunk or has long term effects from her drug addiction.

YourDadWantsToFave 🎠 🎠 🎠 @BertLoch Kate Moss didn’t have alcohol and drugs effect her appearance for a very long time. Know she’s had cosmetic work done but still I don’t know anyone else that had that long of a gap before it caught up to them. Kate Moss didn’t have alcohol and drugs effect her appearance for a very long time. Know she’s had cosmetic work done but still I don’t know anyone else that had that long of a gap before it caught up to them.

What exactly did Kate Moss say during her viral speech?

Moss was presenting the prestigious Fashion Innovator Award to Anthony Vaccarello when she seemed jittery and held onto the podium while delivering her speech.

She began her speech with:

“Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Anthony and I have worked together for — years.”

Moss took odd pauses in between her speech, and continued:

“Since he started at Saint Laurent, I could recognize his instinct for fashion. And — I wanted to be part of that. I’m honored to be part of his Saint Laurent family and to be his friend.”

Moss also forgot the name of the award she was going to present to Vaccarello on the stage. She said:

“Ladies and gentlemen, I’m honored to present Anthony Vaccarello with the — Innovator of the h–award.”

Kate Moss rose to prominence in the early 1990s during the heroin-chic fashion wave. Her work with Calvin Klein put her on the map of fashion icons.

In October 2022, Moss opened up about her new brand Cosmoss and how it helped her move past her wild partying past. The brand was launched earlier this year and focuses on wellness and "self-love."

"When I started to take care of myself, things began to change. They say that self-care is part of self-love. That’s what we all need, that’s what I needed, to follow the Cosmoss. Happiness is little things. Yesterday I picked a load of flowers from my garden for my stepfather’s birthday — sweet peas and dahlias. That makes me happy. I think I’m the happiest I’ve ever been."

At the time of writing this article, Moss had not responded to the online criticism of her viral video.

