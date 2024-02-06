Beloved actor Carl Weathers passes away at 76. Family confirms peaceful sleeping departure on February 1, 2024

On Thursday, Carl Weathers peacefully passed away at his home on February 1, 2024. He was 76. This was confirmed by his manager, Matt Luber.

Weathers was celebrated for his memorable roles in the Rocky franchise, alongside Sylvester Stallone. He also appeared in films like Predator and Action Jackson and his recent significant contributions to the TV series The Mandalorian.

His family and manager have not yet disclosed the cause of the death but have confirmed that he passed away while he was sleeping.

Carl Weathers was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in the category Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for 2021

In a statement shared with various outlets, Carl Weathers' family expressed that he had lived an extraordinary life and described him as an exceptional human being.

They highlighted his significant impact on film, television, the arts, and sports, noting that his influence is acknowledged globally and spans across generations. The statement also emphasized his roles as a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.

Michael B. Jordan, the star of the Creed films inspired by Carl Weathers' character, took to social media to express the sentiment that a legend had been lost.

Exploring the life and career of Carl Weathers

Carl Weathers was born on January 14, 1948, in New Orleans, Louisiana, to a day laborer. In 1958, he was awarded an athletic scholarship to St. Augustine High School where he proved his vast talent in different sports like boxing, football, gymnastics, judo, soccer and wrestling.

As a student at Long Beach Poly High School, Weathers kept improving at football. After graduating in 1966, he attended Long Beach City College. He played football there as well but an ankle injury prevented him from playing the entire season.

He then attended San Diego State University, representing the San Diego State Aztecs as a letterman, in 1968 and 1969. In this era, the team managed to have an eleven-win-zero-loss record and won the Pasadena Bowl in 1969 under the direction of head coach Don Coryell. Even though he was successful at football, Weathers had a taste for being an actor from his school days.

He undertook his master’s degree in theater arts at San Diego State.

Weathers broke into the world of professional football in 1970 when he signed with the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent. Fresh from college football, he began playing as a linebacker and assisted in the Raiders’ AFC West Division title in his rookie year.

A complete shift to power safety happened in the year 1971; however, a dispute with coach John Madden resulted in his termination in September of that year. Unabated, Weathers joined the Canadian Football League (CFL) team BC Lions in 1971. He stayed with the Lions until 1973, and he played 13 games.

Carl Weathers' personal life

Carl Weathers embraced love in his lifetime, entering into three marriages, all of which unfortunately ended in divorce. His first marriage was to Mary Anne Castle, which lasted for a decade before their divorce in 1983. They shared two sons, Matthew and Jason Weathers.

Following his first divorce, Carl quickly moved into his second marriage with Rhona Unsell in February 1984, but after 22 years together, they decided to part ways in 2006. Despite the lengthy union, Carl and Rhona did not have any children together.

In March 2007, just a year after his second divorce, Carl entered into his third marriage with Jennifer Peterson. The couple did not have any children together.

Tributes flowing in for Carl Weathers

When Carl Weathers passed away, Adam Sandler paid tribute to him, stating that he was truly a great man because of his qualities as a father, an actor, and an athlete. Sandler fondly remembered good times with Weathers while offering his sincere condolences to his family. Carl, he said, would never go away from people’s memories as a true legend.

In between his early attempt at acting in the 1970s and a stint in the NFL, Weathers notably signed with the Oakland Raiders in 1970, becoming a contributor to the AFC West Division title.

Sylvester Stallone posted a loving tribute to his long-lasting friend on social media, saying the world lost an extraordinary athlete and actor. People across the globe are mourning, broken up by the news of his passing and sharing their memories of their Boxing Learner.

In his tribute, he said:

"When he walked into that room and I saw him for the first time, I saw greatness, but I didn't realize how great. I never could have accomplished what we did with Rocky without him. He was absolutely brilliant. His voice, his size, his power, his athletic ability, but more importantly his heart and his soul."

Awards and recognitions

His performance in the Star Wars series The Mandalorian earned Carl Weathers a nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series at the Primetime Emmy Awards.

He had commanding charisma with his chiseled physique, and Carl Weathers teamed up with Arnold Schwarzenegger to display his muscular biceps in the 1987 action film Predator.

We celebrate the life of Carl Weathers who was admired for his commitment and zeal in the world of entertainment. He will live forever in our hearts as a genuine icon of Hollywood.