Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 episode 6 release date, air time, and plot

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 is set to return with another episode this week. In the upcoming segment, viewers will see the previous episode’s chartered guests continue their time on the Bravo show. Since their time hasn’t been the smoothest experience yet, Captain Glenn decides to take the guests on a sail, and they are also seen having a beach day.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"In an effort to turn the charter around, Capt. Glenn takes the guests on a sail; Lucy makes a mistake to a charter guest's garment; chef Ileisha continues to leave the guests waiting too long between courses; Capt. Glenn gives her honest feedback."

Tune in on Monday, May 15, at 8 pm ET on Bravo to watch the upcoming episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4.

Daisy breaks down in the upcoming episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4

In the upcoming episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4, titled Clash & Burn, Daisy hits her saturation point and breaks down in front of the entire crew after feeling overwhelmed with how demanding the current chartered guests are and how little help she has around.

In a promo uploaded to social media, Captain Glenn tells the interior crew as well as the chef about the long wait in between courses during meals. Daisy is seen telling him that they’re trying their best, and the Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 captain tells her that he’s not telling her to work harder, he’s telling her to work “smarter.”

The comment acts as the final straw for Daisy, and she breaks down in tears and walks away. One of the other cast members is seen asking someone else why the heads of every department are “exploding,” and Colin states that he’s glad that he’s not the boss.

The promo further shows the chartered guests at the beach; however, they’re not completely satisfied by the preparation as they have to put bones on the same plate as the rest of the food. Back to the interior crew, Mads is seen rushing to tell Daisy that Lucy may have ruined a guest’s dress while ironing it.

What happened previously on the show

In last week’s episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4, titled Hate Me Tender, the interior crew was overworked, and chief stew Daisy started feeling overwhelmed by how demanding the guests were.

She was further upset by the lack of help she was receiving from the rest of the cast members. The chief stew opened up about her frustrations to Iliesha and told her that if the exterior crew were able to see her running back and forth and obviously needing help, they should have just jumped in and helped instead of asking her whether they could help.

The primary guests of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4, TJ and his son, were out in the water and ended up having an accident. TJ was actively bleeding and needed stitches.

