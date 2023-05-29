Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 episode 8 release date, air time and plot

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 returns with a brand new episode this week. In the upcoming episode, the crew goes out for lunch but one of the courses on the menu is drama as the boys aren’t happy with Gary for spilling the beans.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"After Chase confides in Gary about Alex's lackluster work ethic, Chase's trust is broken when Gary tells Alex about their conversation."

Tune in on Monday, May 29, 2023, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 on Bravo.

Colin is not happy with Gary as he spills the beans to the female cast members in the upcoming episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht

In the upcoming episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, titled, Cheers to B**bies, the season 4 cast is seen at odds for a large part.

A sneak peak of the episode teases a talent show organized by Captain Glenn which the crew participates in for the entertainment of the chartered guests.

During the clip, Gary is seen talking to Alex about Chase’s concerns and displeasure about Alex’s work ethic. While Chase feels upset that Gary would take his concerns up with him, Alex is further annoyed because he thinks that Chase is talking about him behind his back.

The promo clip further teases the cast having a fun time during an outting, but an inappropriate joke by a drunken Chase leaves Lucy furious and after returning from the outing, Daisy is seen looking for Gary and then the two proceed to make out.

Another promo of the upcoming Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 episode provides further insights about what happens during the outing. The clip starts with the group sitting down to eat while Gary and Colin are off to the side having a private conversation as Gary tells his co-star that he thinks that the entire crew dislikes him.

During the conversation, Collin asks the First Mate what happened in the van and Gary tells him that the female cast members wanted to know what the boys thought about them. Gary states that he told them everything.

According to him:

"Daisy, all guys would love to f*ck you but they’re too scared of you."

Collin is upset with the Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 cast member as he feels that he threw them under the bus with the rest of the cast. In a confessional, he added that Gary’s actions were a direct violation of the bro code rule number 1, which is “don’t tell the girls what you said about them.”

Collin then proceeds to the rest of the cast and asks the female cast members whether they were offended by anything Gary said. While Iliesha laughs at the question, Lucy adds that she thought it was quite funny.

Mads then repeats his words and states that he said that "Daisy is f*ckable but scary, Mads was “c*ckblocked”, and Iliesha is fair but that she’s got a boyfriend."

