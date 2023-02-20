Ben Folds has returned to the music scene after eight years, with a new tour scheduled to take place from March 24, 2023, to December 4, 2023. The singer will travel across the US, UK, and Europe as part of this tour, which is in support of his new album, What Matters Most.
Folds announced the tour via a post on Instagram, leaving fans over the moon. He also dropped the presale code in the caption.
As per 10 WBNS, tickets for the US leg of the tour will be available for purchase from February 17, 2023, 10 am local time. For UK and Europe shows, sales begin on February 23, 10 am local time. The artist presale begins on February 16 at 10 am and can be accessed with the code WHATMATTERSMOST.
Tickets are priced at $100 plus processing fees for US shows. UK and Europe show prices are yet to be announced.
Ben Folds to perform for 3 months across the US before heading to UK
The first and by far, the biggest leg of Ben Folds' tour is focused on the US, with concerts scheduled across the country from March 24, 2023, to October 21, 2023, across prestigious venues such as the Ryman Audiotorium as well as the MESA Arts Center.
The full list of US venues and dates is given below:
- March 24, 2023 - Eau Claire, Wisconsin at The Pablo Center at The Confluence
- March 25, 2023 - Viroqua, Wisconsin at The Historic Temple Theatre
- March 26, 2023 - Dubuque, Iowa at Five Flags Theatre
- March 28, 2023 - Fort Wayne, Indiana at The Clyde Theatre
- March 29, 2023 - Urbana, Illinois at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts
- April 21, 2023 - Tallahassee, Florida at Capital City Amphitheatre
- April 23, 2023 - Atlanta, Georgia, Atlanta Symphony Hall
- April 25, 2023 - Cincinnati, Ohio at Cincinnati Music Hall
- April 26, 2023 - Knoxville, Tennessee at Tennessee Theatre
- April 28, 2023 – Greensboro, North Carolina at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
- April 29, 2023 - Wilmington, North Carolina at Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre
- April 30, 2023 - Charleston, South Carolina at Charleston Gaillard Center
- May 30, 2023 - Chicago, Illinois at Orchestra Hall
- June 13, 2023 - New London, Connecticut at Garde Arts Center
- June 14, 2023 - Lowell, Massachusetts at Memorial Auditorium
- June 16, 2023 - Lewiston, New York at ARTPARK Mainstage Theater
- June 17, 2023 - Huber Heights, Ohio at Rose Music Center
- June 18, 2023 - Louisville, Kentucky at Palace Theatre
- June 20, 2023 - Wilmington, Delaware at The Grand Opera House
- June 22, 2023 - New York, New York at Beacon Theatre
- June 23, 2023 - Greensburg, Pennsylvania at Palace Theatre
- June 24, 2023 - Indianapolis, Indiana at Rock the Ruins at Holiday Park
- June 25, 2023 - Detroit, Michigan at Motor City Casino
- June 27, 2023 - Nashville, Tennessee at Ryman Auditorium
- June 28, 2023 - St. Louis, Missouri at Stifel Theatre
- June 30, 2023 - Onamia, Minnesota at Grand Casino Mille Lacs
- July 1, 2023 - Fargo, North Dakota at Outdoors at Fargo Brewin
- July 22, 2023 - Columbus, Ohio at Bicentennial Stage at the Columbus Commons
- August 2, 2023 - Bonner, Montana at KettleHouse Amphitheatre
- August 4, 2023 - Park City, Utah at TBA
- August 8, 2023 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Riverside Theater
- August 9, 2023 - Cedar Rapids, Iowa at McGrath Amphitheatre
- August 10, 2023 - Kansas City, Missouri at Uptown Theater
- August 11, 2023 - Salina, Kansas at The Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts
- August 13, 2023 - Arvada, Colorado at TBA
- August 15, 2023 - Mesa, Arizona at Mesa Arts Center
- August 16, 2023 - Los Angeles, California at The Wiltern
- August 17, 2023 - Oakland, California at Fox Theater
- August 19, 2023 - Eugene, Oregon at Cuthbert Amphitheater
- August 20, 2023 - Seattle, Washington State at Paramount Theatre
- October 6, 2023 - Minneapolis, Minnesota at Orchestra Hall
- October 7, 2023 - Minneapolis, Minnesota at Orchestra Hall
- October 20, 2023 - Dallas, Texas at Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center
- October 21, 2023 - Dallas, Texas at Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center
Royal Albert Hall on Ben Folds' tour venues in the UK
In the European and UK leg of the tour, Ben Folds will perform at Germany, Netherlands, France, Belgium, Ireland, and Luxemborg, with venues such as the Royal Albert Hall among the list.
The full list of venues for UK and Europe is given below:
- November 8, 2023 - Bath, United Kingdom at The Forum
- November 9 ,2023 - Brighton, United Kingdom at Brighton Dome
- November 10,2023 - Birmingham, United Kingdom at Symphony Hall
- November 12,2023 - Oxford, United Kingdom at New Theatre
- November 13, 2023 - London, United Kingdom at Royal Albert Hall
- November 15, 2023 - Gateshead, United Kingdom at Sage Gateshead
- November 16, 2023 - York, United Kingdom at Grand Opera House
- November 17, 2023 - Manchester, United Kingdom at O2 Apollo
- November 18, 2023 - Edinburgh, United Kingdom at Usher Hall
- November 20, 2023 - Dublin, Ireland at The Helix
- November 23, 2023 - Zurich, Switzerland at Kaufleuten
- November 25, 2023 - Berlin, Germany at Admiralspalast
- November 26, 2023 - Wiesbaden, Germany at Kurhaus
- November 27, 2023 - Utrecht, Netherlands at TrivoliVredenburg – Grote Zaal
- November 30, 2023 - Paris, France at La Cigale
- December 1, 2023 - Antwerp, Belgium at De Roma
- December 2, 2023 - Dudelange, Luxembourg at Opderschmelz
- December 4, 2023 - Essen, Germany at Lichtburg
In brief, about Ben Folds' Career
Ben Folds began his career with the alternative rock band Ben Folds Trio, which released three albums in their seven years of existence. They achieved critical acclaim with the single Brick. The band broke up in 2000, after which Ben Folds began his solo career.
Since the start of his solo career, Ben Folds has released seven albums. Out of these seven albums, Way to Normal, his third studio album, remains his highest performing mix in the US ever, having reached number 11 on the Billboard 200 chart in the first week of his release.
Aside from his music career, Folds is also known for being a photographer, with his work on the Tennessee floods of 2010 getting featured in National Geographic magazine.
Ben Folds has also essayed several acting roles, including a recurring role in the seasons 3,4, and 5 of the comedy show You're The Worst, as well as a role in the drama series, The Wilds.