Ben Folds has returned to the music scene after eight years, with a new tour scheduled to take place from March 24, 2023, to December 4, 2023. The singer will travel across the US, UK, and Europe as part of this tour, which is in support of his new album, What Matters Most.

Folds announced the tour via a post on Instagram, leaving fans over the moon. He also dropped the presale code in the caption.

As per 10 WBNS, tickets for the US leg of the tour will be available for purchase from February 17, 2023, 10 am local time. For UK and Europe shows, sales begin on February 23, 10 am local time. The artist presale begins on February 16 at 10 am and can be accessed with the code WHATMATTERSMOST.

Tickets are priced at $100 plus processing fees for US shows. UK and Europe show prices are yet to be announced.

Ben Folds to perform for 3 months across the US before heading to UK

The first and by far, the biggest leg of Ben Folds' tour is focused on the US, with concerts scheduled across the country from March 24, 2023, to October 21, 2023, across prestigious venues such as the Ryman Audiotorium as well as the MESA Arts Center.

Ryman Auditorium



Tickets on sale Friday at 10 AM CT!

Ben Folds is bringing his 'What Matters Most' Tour to the Ryman on June 27.

The full list of US venues and dates is given below:

March 24, 2023 - Eau Claire, Wisconsin at The Pablo Center at The Confluence

March 25, 2023 - Viroqua, Wisconsin at The Historic Temple Theatre

March 26, 2023 - Dubuque, Iowa at Five Flags Theatre

March 28, 2023 - Fort Wayne, Indiana at The Clyde Theatre

March 29, 2023 - Urbana, Illinois at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts

April 21, 2023 - Tallahassee, Florida at Capital City Amphitheatre

April 23, 2023 - Atlanta, Georgia, Atlanta Symphony Hall

April 25, 2023 - Cincinnati, Ohio at Cincinnati Music Hall

April 26, 2023 - Knoxville, Tennessee at Tennessee Theatre

April 28, 2023 – Greensboro, North Carolina at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

April 29, 2023 - Wilmington, North Carolina at Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre

April 30, 2023 - Charleston, South Carolina at Charleston Gaillard Center

May 30, 2023 - Chicago, Illinois at Orchestra Hall

June 13, 2023 - New London, Connecticut at Garde Arts Center

June 14, 2023 - Lowell, Massachusetts at Memorial Auditorium

June 16, 2023 - Lewiston, New York at ARTPARK Mainstage Theater

June 17, 2023 - Huber Heights, Ohio at Rose Music Center

June 18, 2023 - Louisville, Kentucky at Palace Theatre

June 20, 2023 - Wilmington, Delaware at The Grand Opera House

June 22, 2023 - New York, New York at Beacon Theatre

June 23, 2023 - Greensburg, Pennsylvania at Palace Theatre

June 24, 2023 - Indianapolis, Indiana at Rock the Ruins at Holiday Park

June 25, 2023 - Detroit, Michigan at Motor City Casino

June 27, 2023 - Nashville, Tennessee at Ryman Auditorium

June 28, 2023 - St. Louis, Missouri at Stifel Theatre

June 30, 2023 - Onamia, Minnesota at Grand Casino Mille Lacs

July 1, 2023 - Fargo, North Dakota at Outdoors at Fargo Brewin

July 22, 2023 - Columbus, Ohio at Bicentennial Stage at the Columbus Commons

August 2, 2023 - Bonner, Montana at KettleHouse Amphitheatre

August 4, 2023 - Park City, Utah at TBA

August 8, 2023 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Riverside Theater

August 9, 2023 - Cedar Rapids, Iowa at McGrath Amphitheatre

August 10, 2023 - Kansas City, Missouri at Uptown Theater

August 11, 2023 - Salina, Kansas at The Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts

August 13, 2023 - Arvada, Colorado at TBA

August 15, 2023 - Mesa, Arizona at Mesa Arts Center

August 16, 2023 - Los Angeles, California at The Wiltern

August 17, 2023 - Oakland, California at Fox Theater

August 19, 2023 - Eugene, Oregon at Cuthbert Amphitheater

August 20, 2023 - Seattle, Washington State at Paramount Theatre

October 6, 2023 - Minneapolis, Minnesota at Orchestra Hall

October 7, 2023 - Minneapolis, Minnesota at Orchestra Hall

October 20, 2023 - Dallas, Texas at Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center

October 21, 2023 - Dallas, Texas at Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center

Royal Albert Hall on Ben Folds' tour venues in the UK

In the European and UK leg of the tour, Ben Folds will perform at Germany, Netherlands, France, Belgium, Ireland, and Luxemborg, with venues such as the Royal Albert Hall among the list.

Royal Albert Hall



makes a major return with 'What Matters Most', his first studio album in 8 years + his 'What Matters Most' UK tour this November 2023



Find out more at



Tickets go on sale 23 Feb at 10am JUST ANNOUNCED: Ben Folds 'What Matters Most' UK Tour @BenFolds makes a major return with 'What Matters Most', his first studio album in 8 years + his 'What Matters Most' UK tour this November 2023Find out more at serious.org.uk/benfolds Tickets go on sale 23 Feb at 10am JUST ANNOUNCED: Ben Folds 'What Matters Most' UK Tour @BenFolds makes a major return with 'What Matters Most', his first studio album in 8 years + his 'What Matters Most' UK tour this November 2023Find out more at serious.org.uk/benfolds ⏰Tickets go on sale 23 Feb at 10am https://t.co/tA7StatoL0 🎟️ royalalberthall.com/tickets/events… 🎟️ royalalberthall.com/tickets/events… twitter.com/Seriouslive/st…

The full list of venues for UK and Europe is given below:

November 8, 2023 - Bath, United Kingdom at The Forum

November 9 ,2023 - Brighton, United Kingdom at Brighton Dome

November 10,2023 - Birmingham, United Kingdom at Symphony Hall

November 12,2023 - Oxford, United Kingdom at New Theatre

November 13, 2023 - London, United Kingdom at Royal Albert Hall

November 15, 2023 - Gateshead, United Kingdom at Sage Gateshead

November 16, 2023 - York, United Kingdom at Grand Opera House

November 17, 2023 - Manchester, United Kingdom at O2 Apollo

November 18, 2023 - Edinburgh, United Kingdom at Usher Hall

November 20, 2023 - Dublin, Ireland at The Helix

November 23, 2023 - Zurich, Switzerland at Kaufleuten

November 25, 2023 - Berlin, Germany at Admiralspalast

November 26, 2023 - Wiesbaden, Germany at Kurhaus

November 27, 2023 - Utrecht, Netherlands at TrivoliVredenburg – Grote Zaal

November 30, 2023 - Paris, France at La Cigale

December 1, 2023 - Antwerp, Belgium at De Roma

December 2, 2023 - Dudelange, Luxembourg at Opderschmelz

December 4, 2023 - Essen, Germany at Lichtburg

In brief, about Ben Folds' Career

Ben Folds began his career with the alternative rock band Ben Folds Trio, which released three albums in their seven years of existence. They achieved critical acclaim with the single Brick. The band broke up in 2000, after which Ben Folds began his solo career.

Since the start of his solo career, Ben Folds has released seven albums. Out of these seven albums, Way to Normal, his third studio album, remains his highest performing mix in the US ever, having reached number 11 on the Billboard 200 chart in the first week of his release.

Aside from his music career, Folds is also known for being a photographer, with his work on the Tennessee floods of 2010 getting featured in National Geographic magazine.

Ben Folds has also essayed several acting roles, including a recurring role in the seasons 3,4, and 5 of the comedy show You're The Worst, as well as a role in the drama series, The Wilds.

