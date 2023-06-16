Ben Novack Jr. was the sole heir to his family's multimillion dollar estate when he was bludgeoned to death at the Hilton Rye Brook Hotel in New York in 2009. The killing occurred about three months after his elderly mother was found dead in her house garage. Her death was initially ruled as an accident.

Revelations made during a detailed investigation revealed that Ben was having an affair with a p*rnstar that his wife Narcy knew about and was allegedly jealous of. She believed that Ben was going to leave her for the mistress.

Two hired hitmen were linked to the killings who claimed that Narcy and her brother Cristóbal Véliz plotted the murders.

1) The crime scene was found by the victim's wife

Ben Novack Jr. was found dead in room number 453 Hilton Rye Brook Hotel located in New York in the morning hours of July 12, 2009. His wife Narcy, who was the first to arrive at the crime scene, claimed that she had been staying with the 53-year-old in the same room.

She allegedly left for 40 minutes after having breakfast at 7 am and only returned to find a grisly crime scene.

2) Ben Novack Jr.'s eyes were gouged out by the killer/s

According to detailed descriptions of the crime scene, Ben's body was found lying face-down in bed with his hands bound to the back and legs tied with duct-tape. Authorities believed he was attacked while asleep and that he was also gagged before being bludgeoned to death.

His eyes had gouged out after he reportedly choked in his own blood.

Furthermore, while most of his expensive jewelry and an envelope filled with cash were left untouched in the room, his gold bracelet with "BEN" inscribed on it with diamonds was missing from the crime scene.

3) His elderly mother was found dead in her garage only three months before

Ben Novack Jr.'s 87-year-old mother Bernice Novack, who led a rather quiet life and resided in an upscale Fort Lauderdale, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in the garage of her house in April of that same year.

Her death was initially ruled to be an accidental fall, but was later declared a homicide after Ben's death.

Later revelations alleged that a hired hitman, hiding behind trash cans while Bernice drove her car into the garage, attacked her from behind. Reports state that she was clobbered in the teeth and struck in the head with a plumber's wrench.

4) Detectives learned about Ben Novack Jr.'s affair and his wife's jealousy

Ben was allegedly having an affair with a former pr*stitute and p*rn star named Rebecca Bliss. His wife Narcy found out about his affair and was jealous because she believed he was going to leave her for the mistress.

Rebecca claimed that Narcy even offered her money to break off their relationship. She soon became a primary suspect in the killings.

Moreover, Narcy's brother Cristóbal Véliz was linked to an ex-convict named Alejandro Gutiérrez-García based on phone records and bank statements, which further raised suspicions regarding their involvement in the crime.

5) Surveillance footage captured two hired hitmen at the hotel where Ben was murdered

Surveillance footage acquired from the Hilton Rye Brook Hotel captured Alejandro Gutiérrez-García and another man named Joel González in the corridors of the establishment. Both Alejandro and Joel were linked to the murder using physical evidence. They eventually confessed to their roles as the hired hitmen in the killings of Ben Novack Jr. and his mother.

The hired hitmen alleged that Narcy Novack and her brother Cristóbal Véliz had hired them in a murder-for-hire plot. Cristóbal drove them to New York a few days prior to Ben's killing and Narcy gave them access to his hotel room.

Alejandro and Joel pleaded guilty to lesser charges while the siblings were convicted on various charges and sentenced to life.

