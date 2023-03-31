What was Tureygua Inaru convicted? Florida inmate accused of hiring hitman to kill family

29-year-old Tureygua Inaru, a Florida inmate, was jailed after she threatened to kill her former co-workers at Disney. Inaru was later alleged to have hired her fellow inmates to murder her own family members for an inheritance worth $2 million. The same has been confirmed by law enforcement officers.

Marco Lopez, the Osceola County Sheriff, confirmed that two fellow inmates of Tureygua Inaru were being held at Florida’s Osceola County Department of Corrections in Kissimmee. She reportedly told the inmates that her family was “very wealthy” and was taken into custody on charges of aggravated stalking.

Tureygua Inaru’s murder plot also reportedly included the murder of an Assistant State Attorney with the Ninth District who was prosecuting Inaru’s initial charges. She allegedly wanted the assistant state attorney “to suffer.”

She currently faces additional charges for the alleged murder plot as well. She is charged with three counts of solicitation to commit murder and cyberstalking.

According to County Sheriff Marco Lopez:

“Once she got to the jail, she befriends her cellmates and starts talking about wanting her parents, her grandparents killed, that she would pay them up to $50,000 saying they were very wealthy, and she gave the address.”

However, the inmates did not act on the offer and instead turned Inaru to the correction officers. The incident happened in December 2022, when she asked them to kill her parents and grandparents, and that they would get the money once the work was done.

The sheriff’s office further said:

“Detectives were able to obtain evidence to link Tureygua Inaru, who threatened her family members. Along with the threats, Tureygua Inaru used social media platforms and other online sources to stalk the Assistant State Attorney, prosecuting her cases.”

Inaru allegedly said that she would execute the plot by herself if she hadn’t found people to do it

The 29-year-old inmate also wanted the state's assistant attorney to “suffer”, and wanted to plan a murder plot for her as well.

To gather solid evidence and details, the sheriff’s office initiated an undercover operation to pose as an inmate and talk to her directly in prison. The office continued, by saying:

“Detectives were able to obtain evidence to link Tureygua Inaru, who threatened her family members.”

While talking about her alleged murder plot, she said that if she hadn’t found people to execute it, she would “gladly do it herself.” She also allegedly gave directions and instructions on how to carry out the crime and claimed that her parents molested her and her siblings when they were young. However, a family member mentioned that she “needed mental health help.”

Inaru later admitted to planning the murder plot and also mentioned attempting to hire her fellow inmates to do the work. She is being held at the Osceola County Department of Corrections and her next court appearance is scheduled for May.

