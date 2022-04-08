Benjamin Hall injury update: Fox journalist tweets about being 'pretty damn lucky' to be alive, a month after being wounded in Ukraine

Benjamin Hall, the Fox News correspondent who was gravely injured while covering the war in Ukraine last month, gave his first update since getting trapped in a blast outside Kyiv.

Taking to his Twitter handle on April 7, the British journalist shared a picture of himself lying on a bed in a hospital, with an eye patch, explaining that despite enduring several injuries due to the blast, he feels "pretty damn lucky" to be alive.

Screenshot via Twitter/BenjaminHallFNC

The now-deleted tweet described the injuries he succumbed to due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, with him having lost half his leg on one side and a foot on the other. He also revealed that the injury has affected his hearing.

Screenshot via Twitter/BenjaminHallFNC

39-year-old Benjamin Hall survived the assault that took place on March 14 when a vehicle with a group of reporters including him was bombed by Russian shelling while they were covering Horenka, a place near Kyiv.

Benjamin Hall also acknowledged his co-workers who accompanied him to Kyiv

Benjamin Hall, the father of three, took a moment to honor his other fallen coworkers, who did not survive the tragedy. Pierre Zakrzewski, Fox News cameraman, and Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshynova, a Ukrainian native working as a freelance consultant, were both killed in the unfortunate incident.

In the now-deleted tweet, Benjamin Hall wrote about how he and Pierre traveled the world together.

Screenshot via Twitter/BenjaminHallFNC

Zakrzewski, who was based in London, was of mixed French and Irish nationality, and had been working in Ukraine since February. He also had a lengthy history of working in Afghanistan, where he covered decades of violence, from the battle against the Soviets through the Taliban's return. According to Fox News, Zakrzewski played a critical role in moving the network's Afghan freelancing partners and their families out of the country after the US pullout.

On 29 March, Zakrzewski's family and friends held a memorial service in Foxrock, Dublin, for the war reporter.

Hall also shared a video of Sviatoslav Yurash, a Ukrainian Member of Parliament, talking about the "senseless killing" of Kuvshynova on Fox News.

In the video, Yurash called Kuvshynova "full of life."

“She wanted the world to see that Ukraine that she was building, be that in journalism, in music, in the work that she has done with filmmakers, with various organizations that tried to make the world better and Ukraine better.”

Kushynova helped Fox navigate Kyiv and other surrounding regions, while conversing with sources and gathering crucial information.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee