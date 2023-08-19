"Best DC film in a long time": Fans satisfied as Blue Beetle crosses $10 million on opening day

It's no secret that DC fans had their share of long-lasting struggles with multiple flops until the arrival of its latest film, Blue Beetle. Based on a relatively lesser-known superhero from the DCEU, the film finally managed to please both fans and critics after a string of flops from the studio. This is also the film that allegedly marks the beginning of DC's reboot under James Gunn.

Apart from gaining a good rating of 75% on Rotten Tomatoes, the film has also managed to gather over $10 million on opening day. This marks as one of the better-performing films from WB's superhero catalog, especially after the failure of both The Flash and Shazam! 2.

As such, this news was met with great joy from fans on the internet, with a section of DC fans finally celebrating the rare success of a DC superhero film. Some have even went on to tweet that Blue Beetle has been "the best DC film in a long time."

Fans claim Blue Beetle deserves more after opening day profit

Of course, Blue Beetle has not created a huge ripple with its earning on the opening day like the recently released Barbie or Oppenheimer. However, it was the first film from the DCEU to finally break some ground after the success of much older films like Wonder Woman.

This was enough for fans to celebrate, especially after not getting a chance to do so after the highly anticipated The Flash, starring Ezra Miller. Likewise, DC fans took to X to share how this movie is "really good" and deserves more attention.

Blue Beetle is the 14th installment of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). The film stars Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes, the titular character of the film, alongside Bruna Marquezine, Adriana Barraza, Damián Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Raoul Max Trujillo, Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez.

It is directed by Ángel Manuel Soto and written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer.

Blue Beetle premiered theatrically on August 18, 2023, and is currently playing in theatres.