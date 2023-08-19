Does Blue Beetle have an end credits scene? Explained

The year 2023 brought forth an exciting addition to the DCEU with the release of Blue Beetle. The film is the fourteenth in the ever-expanding DCEU, and it is helmed by director Angel Manuel Soto and written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer. Cast members include Bruna Marquezine, Adriana Barraza, Damián Alcázar, Raoul Max Trujillo, Susan Sarandon, George Lopez, and Xolo Mariduea, who plays Jaime Reyes.

Like other great superhero movies, this one has significant moments after concluding the main plot. During the credits, the film contains two amazing scenes that fans should stay for.

After the main titles, the first scene clearly indicates what can occur in a potential sequel, like Blue Beetle 2. It could be related to already discussed DC Universe initiatives. The second scene, which appears right before the credits, is less crucial and focuses more on humor.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers for the movie and character fates mentioned therein. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

Blue Beetle credit scenes explained

The Mid-Credits Scene:

Expand Tweet

The movie's mid-credits scene leads viewers back to Ted Kord's (Blue Beetle the 2nd) underground center of operations, where Jaime Reyes and his family discovered various tools and vehicles at their disposal. Ted Kord's computer system was successfully rebooted by Jaime's uncle Rudy, which is supposedly what Ted Kord had been waiting on for years.

The truth of Ted Kord's disappearance was left unresolved in the movie. In the middle of the credits, it is shown that Ted is still alive but stuck somewhere he can't escape. Whatever the cause, Ted sought to notify his family, but his computer system was shut down, preventing him from doing so. The pixelated, blurry screen obscures Ted's face, but the message is crystal that Ted is still alive.

Expand Tweet

Now that Ted Kord is still alive, the DCU has several options to consider due to their connection to the comics. Ted and Booster Gold frequently used quick-money scams in the early Blue Beetle comics, which inspired dozens of storylines involving the two characters. The fact that Booster is also a time traveler raises the potential that the Ted of Blue Beetle may be lost in time.

The potential presence of Booster Gold makes sense given that James Gun, who announced that a TV series centered on the Con artist would exist, and Director Soto, who also adores the character, would want to add him to his following segments. Therefore, whether it is Booster Gold, Ted Kord, or both, it is a possibility and something that fans would desire from the subsequent installments.

The Post-Credits Scene:

Expand Tweet

The movie's post-credits sequence is only a rerun of a vintage Mexican TV ad, whose merchandise and song Rudy Reyes loved. In the voice-over, Rudy can be heard gushing over his favorite commercial. The advertisement is a homage to the Mexican television comedy series El Chapuln Colorado, which aired from 1973 to 1979 and mocked superhero television shows.