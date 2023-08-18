"Full of Latino Pride": Blue Beetle rakes in early reviews

The new DC film Blue Beetle has been bombarded with favorable reviews from both critics and fans. Released on August 18, 2023, the film showcased the exploits of Jaime Reyes, a college student whose life takes a complete turn after discovering an ancient artifact. Reyes gained superhuman powers from the artifact, which transformed him into the superhero Blue Beetle.

Blue Beetle/Jaime Reyes is portrayed by Xolo Maridueña. Apart from him, the film also stars Bruna Marquezine as Jenny Kord, Adriana Barraza as Nana, Damián Alcázar as Alberto Reyes, Raoul Max Trujillo as Ignacio Carapax/OMAC, Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord, George Lopez as Rudy Reyes, and several others.

The film is hugely influenced by the Latino community, thus garnering fans from a variety of locations. One fan on Twitter said it's filled with Latino pride.

Blue Beetle early reviews take the internet by storm

2023 has been a monumental year for films, however, only a few superhero films managed to create an impact. While films like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse killed it at the box office, many could not replicate their success.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash received a ton of negative reviews in addition to becoming box office disasters. Fans on Twitter claim that the Black Beetle was wonderful and packed with entertainment, so it might not suffer a similar fate.

From the above reactions, it is clear that fans never expected the film to be this good. They said that the characters were well written and the story was wholesome. Some said that it reminded them of the classic 2000s era of superhero films.

Its visual effects have received special praise. Xolo Maridueña, who plays the lead character, is a popular actor, and fans prayed for him and the success of the film. He is best known for playing Miguel Diaz in Netflix's Cobra Kai.

Blue Beetle synopsis

The official synopsis of Blue Beetle reads:

"Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab."

"When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero BLUE BEETLE," it further states.

Blue Beetle was directed by Ángel Manuel Soto and written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer.