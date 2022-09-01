“Better invite me to the premiere”: Nicole Kidman’s viral AMC theatre ad gets a sequel, leaves internet divided

Actress Nicole Kidman's AMC Theatres advertisement is getting a sequel. She is returning to the silver screen for a commercial that Twitter could not get enough of.

After she invited audiences back to cinemas describing it as a "place of magic," Kidman is now confirmed to helm another advertisement for the theater group, and Twitter is praying that it will be released soon.

The previous ad had netizens bow down to Kidman's larger-than-life act as she laughed, cried, gasped, and even looked at the screen in terror, all within a minute. It showed Kidman sitting in a dimly lit theatre, explaining why movies give us a "indescribable feeling."

The commercial is being written by Billy Ray, the same screenwriter who worked on Kidman's previous AMC Theatre commercial.

Netizens weigh in on the announcement of Nicole Kidman's new AMC Theatres commercial

The news that Nicole Kidman will return for another AMC Theatres commercial has divided the internet, to say the least. While some social media users are congratulating the actress, others are not that enthusiastic.

Some social media users have also come up with hilarious memes to support Kidman and congratulate AMC Theatres on their new commercial.

Praising her talents as an actor, some netizens tweeted:

How did Nicole Kidman bag a second AMC Theatre advertisement

Following the success of the first commercial, which starred Nicole Kidman, AMC commissioned screenwriter Billy Ray to create another with "a very, very different approach that was a little bit of a wink to the one they've already done."

In an interview with Vanity Fair, screenwriter Billy Ray opened up about the sequel to the famous Nicole Kidman advertisement being in the works. Ray mentioned that the chairman of AMC had urged him to write the next ad. He said:

"I got a text from the chairman of AMC about a month ago asking me if I would write the next one, and of course the answer to that is yes."

Opening up further, the screenwriter noted that the proposal to write the first ad had come to him from Kidman herself. When Billy Ray initially agreed to write the advertisement for free, the screenwriter's agent requested that he be paid for the work. He recalled:

"I said, I would do it for free just because I'm a fan and a friend of hers. My agent said, 'No, that's not what's happening here. You need to be paid for this...' And it turns out my agent was right, because it's had real value."

He also mentioned that "nobody," not even Nicole Kidman, could anticipate the success of the commercial. He noted:

"Nobody saw this coming. Nobody."

Elaborating on why they decided to take a "different approach" with the new ad, he told Vanity Fair:

"All I can tell you about it is we are not dumb enough to fly in the face of the one we've already done and try to top it. So it's a very, very different approach that is a little bit of a wink to the one we've already done."

In the original ad, Nicole Kidman arrives at an empty theatre, removes her hood, and utters her viral line, "for some reason, a broken heart feels good in a place like this."

Ray also noted that the entire cast and crew are excited about the new advertisement. Because the new advertisement differs from the previous one, it will be interesting to see how it turns out.

