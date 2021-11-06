Beulr on 'Shark Tank': Founder Peter Solomine named free app after a hit movie character

Season 13 of Shark Tank is going great with interesting pitches and bigger investments. One of the entrepreneurs this season is the founder of Beulr, Peter Solimine.

Peter will feature his sleep-friendly application to investors Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Daymond John, Lori Greiner, and Robert Herjavec.

New York-based tech-savvy entrepreneur Peter Solimine created the Beulr application as a solution to his sleeplessness. Beulr is a “bot” and online “auto-attender” that can sit in on virtual meetings, so one can catch up on sleep.

Solimine named his application after the 1980's movie Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Ferris Beuller was a famous school bunker as he spent his day having fun with his friends instead of attending class.

The application allows you to become just like Ferris Beuller! The company's slogan is, “Log off. Sleep in.”

Beulr has had more than 97,000 users who have “attended” over 900,000 meetings so far, collectively saving 765,000 hours.

“It sort of just hit me the day classes went online. I was stressed about early morning classes because I had been reading 'Why We Sleep' by Dr. (Matthew) Walker, which highlights the importance of sleep, especially for students or those who are trying to learn,” Solimine said in an email to the Herald-Tribune.

The Beulr application is completely advertisement-free and requires no payment. The tool makes life easier by attending, recording and transcribing the meetings it attends and it also helps give the appearance that the user is in attendance.

Other entrepreneurs on 'Shark Tank' Episode 1306

Along with Peter Solimine, Shark Tank's upcoming episode will introduce its viewers to Colorado-based Caroline Creidenberg. She presents an online planning service dedicated to creating a personalized wedding experience while saving money, travel and stress.

After Caroline, another Colorado-based female entrepreneur, Cyndi Bray, will present her game-changing laundry gadget, Wad-Free, which prevents bedding from tangling, twisting and balling up.

Kidpreneur Trey Brown showcases his love for design and passion for the black community with his stylish clothing line, SPERGO.

Shark Tank's Season 13 Episode 6 will air on Friday, November 5 at 8.00 pm ET, on ABC.

Edited by Prem Deshpande