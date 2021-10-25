SoaPen on 'Shark Tank': How to use, where to buy, and all about the product's Indian connect

The upcoming episode of Shark Tank will feature interesting start-ups such as SoaPen, Tabby Dates, TheMagic5 and 54 Thrones. The episode will premiere on Friday, October 29 on ABC.

The hit business-themed show, Shark Tank, is back with another season. The ABC show introduces numerous interesting business deals by aspiring entrepreneurs who are participating to win millions and expand their business.

While the first few weeks had Emma Grede and Peter Jones as mentors, the upcoming episode will see Nirav Tolia assume the role.

Read on to find out more about the kid-friendly company, SoaPen.

About SoaPen

SoaPen is an interesting and fun way to keep children's hands clean. The company's mission is to make hand washing fun and accessible to kids globally.

The concept makes washing hands a fun activity while ensuring safety to a child's health.

It is non-irritating, non-toxic and free from SLS, parabens, EDTA, phthalates and any animal by-product.

Where to buy and what is the cost?

The SoaPen website lists two products, SoaPen and a Hand Sanitizer Gel.

SoaPen is a colorful soap-filled pen that kids can draw with, and the product is completely child-safe and free from toxins. Children are encouraged to draw it all over their hands and wash it under water for 20 to 40 seconds. A 1.2 fl oz pen costs $15.99.

The Soapen kid-friendly hand sanitiser gel is made by following FDA and WHO regulated guildelines with 70% alcohol content.

The gel has ingredients like lavender oil and eucaluptus oil, which create a calming effect on the skin. The gel also has Vitamin E, which helps with hydration. An 8 ounce bottle costs $16.99.

Who are the founders?

SoaPen Founders Amanat and Shubham grew up in India but met at Parsons School of Design, NY.

The two aimed to design for social change. Amanat and Shubham enrolled in the UNICEF Wearables for Good Challenge. It highlighted a statistics which showed that more than 50% of diseases that caused fatalities among children under the age of 5 can be avoided by the usage of handsoap.

Amanat and Shubham were moved by this and started exploring ways to make hand washing fun.

The duo won the UNICEF challenge and SoaPen became a reality. They are listed on Forbes 30U30 and named Toyota’s Mother of Invention.

Shark Tank Season 13 episode 3 is set to premiere Friday, October 29, at 8:00 pm on ABC. New episodes are released every Friday on the network.

