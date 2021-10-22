54Thrones on 'Shark Tank': What does the name mean and who is the founder?

Shark Tank returned with season 13 this month. The hit business-themed show on ABC introduces numerous interesting business deals by aspiring entrepreneurs who are participating to win millions and expand their business.

All set to impress the billionaire sharks on Shark Tank, Christina Tegbe is one of the contestants who was born to a Nigerian father and American mother.

In Shark Tank, she will be seen introducing her business, 54Thrones, which creates beauty products.

What is 54Thrones?

The beauty brand, 54Thrones, draws inspiration from African beauty. The company's online website mentions that it is “one of several Black-owned beauty brands that are part of Sephora’s 2021 Accelerate program.” It sells all kinds of skin products, from moisturizers to face creams.

The name of the brand is unique and it is inspired by the 54 countries of Africa. Most of the ingredients used to create the products are derived from the continent. Tegbe’s Instagram post includes many videos that show her visiting the places where shea butter and jojoba oil plants/trees are grown.

About Christina Tegbe

Christina Tegbe is the founder of 54Thrones. While Tegbe planned to pursue advanced degrees in business and healthcare administration to become a healthcare consultant, she had a calling that made her quit her current job.

According to her bio, Tegbe cashed out 401K from her bank account and left for Ghana, Nigeria, and Morocco where she explored the ingredients and culture.

Speaking about her journey, Tegbe said:

“The cultures and heritage are different from one town to the next, but one thing I learned and that’s consistent is skincare and rituals to promote healing. The average African woman from generations ago didn’t wake up and have a 10-step beauty routine. The beauty rituals are different from Korean or French beauty rituals. Most (of) them are centered around the collective, family and simplicity. Shea butter works, so that’s what people use.”

When she returned to the United States, Tegbe decided to start her business of simple, healing beauty products. This is how 54Thrones was born.

Shark Tank Season 13

Whether Tegbe’s 54Thrones impress the judges or sharks of Shark Tank, only time will tell. However, her backstory might play a strong role in pursuing the sharks in the upcoming episode, which will also welcome Nextdoor founder and CEO Nirav Tolia as a guest shark.

Shark Tank Season 13 has roped in incredible guest sharks this time — Emma Grede (Good American CEO), Peter Jones (original Dragon standing on the BBC’s Dragons’ Den), actor-entrepreneur Kevin Hart, and recurring guest Daniel Lubetzky.

Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, and Kevin O’Leary are the regular sharks on the Emmy-winning show.

Shark Tank Season 13 episode 3 is set to premiere Friday, October 29, at 8:00 pm on ABC.

