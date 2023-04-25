"Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time": When Taylor Swift's winning moment was overshadowed by Kanye West's surprise comment

Kanye West, now known as Ye, often finds himself in the midst of controversy. The star musician made headlines after his appearance at the 2009 VMAs. Millions tuned in and were witness to the public debacle that saw Taylor Swift, then new to the industry, left stunned by the rapper's actions.

The incident took place when Swift stepped onto the stage to receive her award for Best Female Video for the hit track You Belong With Me. However, during her acceptance speech, West took the mic from her and said:

"Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time"

Years later, things have changed a lot and Swift has gone on to become one of the most famous names in the music industry.

Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift's acceptance speech at 2009 VMAs

The incident dates back to September 13, 2009, when Taylor Swift was still very new to the industry. She had released her debut album just three years ago and was only 19 when the incident took place. Swift bagged a surprising win as she was awarded a VMA for Best Female Video for You Belong With Me.

Swift took to the stage and began her acceptance speech by saying:

"Thank you so much! I always dreamed about what it would be like to maybe win one of these someday, but I never thought it actually would have happened. I sing country music. So thank you so much for giving me the chance to win a VMA Award! I —"

The artist's excitement did not last long as Kanye West soon stepped up to the stage during Taylor's acceptance speech and snatched her mic. He then proceeded to say how Beyoncé's latest video was better.

He said:

"Yo, Taylor, I'm really happy for you, I'mma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time!"

This left the young Taylor Swift shocked and Beyoncé surprised as well. Beyoncé's Single Ladies was the music video in question, which had also been nominated in the same category. According to Buzzfeed, Kanye West was escorted out of the ceremony soon after as MTV cut to a pre-recorded segment.

Van Toffler, the MTV producer in charge, later revealed that both Taylor Swift and Beyoncé were seen crying later.

Later that night, Beyoncé won the Video of the Year award and graciously invited Taylor Swift onto the stage to finish her speech.

She said:

"I remember being 17 years old, up for my first MTV Award with Destiny’s Child, and it was one of the most exciting moments in my life. So, I’d like for Taylor to come out and have her moment."

Kanye West also apologized for his behavior via his social media handle.

Taylor Swift later shared her perspective on the event on The View.

She said:

"Wow, I can’t believe I won, this is awesome, don’t trip and fall, I’m gonna get to thank the fans, this is so cool. Oh, Kanye West is here. Cool haircut. What are you doing there?'....And then, ‘Ouch.’ And then, ‘I guess I’m not gonna get to thank the fans."

Swift was later praised by fans and other musicians for her calm demeanor and the maturity with which she handled the situation. This remains one of the most infamous incidents in the history of the VMAs.

