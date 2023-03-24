Beyonce X Adidas split news: Internet clueless about Ivy Park clothing line, calls it "good move" 

In 2016, Beyonce launched Ivy Park in partnership with Sir Philip Green of Topshop. However, the 50-50 collaboration with Topshop ceased in 2018 when Beyonce assumed full control of Ivy Park. The singer reintroduced her Ivy Park sportswear line in 2018 as part of a collaborative effort with Adidas.

Now reportedly, Adidas and Beyonce have also ended their partnership. The active sportswear line Ivy Park was not popular enough among fans, and that caused a high decline in sales. So fans are saying that ending the partnership was a good decision.

Here's what a fan said in a Twitter post by Daily Loud:

A netizen reacts to the split up (Image via @DailyLoud/Twitter)

Fans react to Beyonce X Adidas split news

According to the Hollywood Reporter, a source said that the Grammy-winning singer and the founder of the German active sportswear brand have mutually decided to part ways.

In 2018, Beyonce began a creative relationship with Adidas, reviving her Ivy Park athletic collection and designing new footwear and clothing for the company.

WMV @worldmusicviews Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park deal comes to an end as singer parts ways with the sports brand months after Ye Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park deal comes to an end as singer parts ways with the sports brand months after Ye https://t.co/htYAtpGfrA

But there have reportedly been big creative issues between Adidas and Ivy Park, and Beyonce is enthusiastically trying to recover her brand, set her route, and maintain creative independence. Many issues like this have caused the official end of the partnership between the two brands.

People support this split in their own way and have made some interesting comments on a Twitter post by Daily Loud.

Netizens react to the split up (Image via @DailyLoud/Twitter)

It seems many people had no idea about the partnership between Beyonce and Adidas, so they are not quite sad about the ending of the partnership. Also, the reputation of Ivy Park sportswear is not quite up-to-the-mark, to begin with.

50% profit drop in 2022: The main reason behind Beyonce X Adidas partnership end

The active sportswear Ivy Park collection features athletic and streetwear-inspired pieces, including leggings, tops, jackets, and accessories. The collection is designed to empower women to feel confident and comfortable in their own skin, no matter their shape, size, or background.

darylmico @darylmicogm



Beyoncé has a guaranteed annual pay of $20 Million from Adidas for 6 Years



Adidas x Ivy Park Contract ends in 2023



Adidas x Ivy Park partnership was not renewed anymore



Alright let's move on



Pop Base @PopBase Beyoncé and Adidas have parted ways.

Everything was good, and the approach was quite efficient, but many things didn't work out for the brand. And looking at the fans' comments, it seems like Ivy Park didn't get much popularity, and there is a creative difference between the two brands. All these issues directly led the partnership to a loss of about $93 million in earnings in 2021.

Additionally, The Wall Street Journal reported that the clothing line fell below its 2022 sales projections of $250 million and closed at roughly $40 million. This number was significantly lower than the 2021 tally of $93 million, resulting in a loss for the sportswear brand. Radar Online also reported that in 2022 the partnership faced a 50% profit drop.

Kayno🍦 @Kayno910 How do you to fix the Adidas x Ivy Park x Beyoncé brand partnership?



I’ll drop a thread about it this week.



For starters, I tracked Google search interest for all their product drops since they launched in 2020. 🙃 How do you to fix the Adidas x Ivy Park x Beyoncé brand partnership?I’ll drop a thread about it this week.For starters, I tracked Google search interest for all their product drops since they launched in 2020. 🙃 https://t.co/8KOdBV7Sl2

According to the records, about half of the manufactured Ivy Park products never made their way to the customers or garment lines in five of the most recent six releases.

Those in the know claim that the singer's crew and Adidas had a contentious debate over how to effectively label and promote the merchandise, with Adidas ultimately winning.

