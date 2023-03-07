Beyond the Headlines: Black Girl Missing air on Lifetime: Release date, true story, and more details explored

American cable channel Lifetime Television released its one-hour documentary special, Beyond the Headlines: Black Girl Missing, on March 4, 2023, at 10 pm ET. The special has been co-produced by Dallas-based creative media company, AMS pictures.

Here's the official promo for the film:

The documentary is based on the true and haunting stories of the disappearances of young women of color. It is an attempt to journal the issue and put the spotlight on the barriers faced by families in search of their missing loved ones.

As per Lifetime's official description for Beyond the Headlines: Black Girl Missing:

"Two terrifying stories of young black women who go missing and the families who battle a system stacked against them. With the help of the Black and Missing Foundation, will they bring their daughters home?"

The special was released immediately as a companion after the Garcelle Beauvais starrer Black Girl Missing. The latter, a scripted movie, was released on the same day, three hours before the special, at 7 pm ET.

Beyond the Headlines: Black Girl Missing is a one-hour documentary currently streaming on Lifetime

The one-hour documentary special was released under Lifetime's Emmy-winning public affairs campaign, 'Stop Violence Against Women'. The project aims to provide women with a powerful platform to express their ordeals. To fulfill this goal, the channel collaborates frequently with several social work organizations.

As per Lifetime's official webpage, the project brings together leading advocacy organizations and women who are directly affected by violence and political leaders. Together, they shine a light on ending the issue of domestic violence, harassment, and s*xual assault.

For Beyond the Headlines: Black Girl Missing, the channel has partnered with the Black & Missing Foundation. Its founders, Natalie and Derrica Wilson, feature as consultants on the show.

They say about the foundation:

"Black and Missing Foundation, Inc (BAMFI) has been established as a non-profit organization whose mission is to bring awareness to missing persons of color; provide vital resources and tools to missing person’s families and friends and to educate the minority community on personal safety."

Beyond the Headlines: Black Girl Missing: Documentary features social commentators Angela Rye and Dr. Treva Lindsey

The documentary sets out to bring focus to the phenomenon of missing black people and the unfair procedures their families face while searching for their lost loved ones. It does so with inputs from leading black social activists Angela Rye and Dr. Treva Lindsey.

Angela Rye is a well-known political advocate and special correspondent on ESPN. Besides this, she has been a liberal political commentator on CNN as well. She is known for her strong opinions and well-rounded points on serious issues.

Dr. Treva B. Lindsey is a celebrated professor of women’s, gender, and s*xuality studies at Ohio State University. She is also the co-founder of Black Feminist Night School at Zora’s House.

Her research topics include African American women’s history, black popular and expressive culture, black feminism, hip hop studies, critical race and gender theory, and s*xual politics. Her recently published book, America Goddam: Violence, Black Women, and the Struggle for Justice has been described as a “required reading for all Americans” according to a starred Kirkus review.

Beyond the Headlines: Black Girl Missing was released on March 4, 2023, on Lifetime.

