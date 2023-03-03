Lifetime movie Black Girl Missing cast list explored

The new Lifetime movie Black Girl Missing will air on the network on Saturday, March 4, 2023. The film tells the story of a woman who gets into a heated argument with her daughter. However, the situation quickly escalates when she discovers her daughter has gone missing.

Here's the official synopsis of the movie, according to Lifetime:

''When Cheryl gets into an argument with her daughter Lauren over her desire to drop out of college, she initially thinks Lauren is simply ignoring her calls and texts, but Cheryl soon realizes Lauren is missing. While she attempts to get help from authorities and the media, they quickly dismiss the case, labeling Lauren as a runaway while they are all too consumed with another case–that of a missing white girl.''

The description further states:

''Desperate to find Lauren, Cheryl and her 15-year-old daughter Marley enlist the help of a dedicated community of amateur internet sleuths to try to find Lauren. Cheryl also discovers the Black and Missing Foundation and is horrified to discover the disparity in how missing persons of color cases are treated with significant lack of media attention and law enforcement resources.''

The film features Garcelle Beauvais in the lead role, alongside numerous others portraying important supporting roles. It is helmed by Delmar Washington and written by Kale Futterman.

Black Girl Missing on Lifetime: Garcelle Beauvais and others promise to be riveting

1) Garcelle Beauvais as Cheryl

Garcelle Beauvais dons the lead role of Cheryl in Lifetime's Black Girl Missing. Cheryl gets into a fierce debate with her daughter, but tension further escalates when she finds out her daughter is missing.

Beauvais looks quite impressive in the film's trailer, effortlessly capturing her character's tension and fear. Fans can expect her to deliver a haunting performance in the film. Her other notable movie and TV acting credits include Coming 2 America, Merry Happy Whatever, and many more.

2) Iyana Halley as Lauren

Iyana Halley dons the role of Lauren in the upcoming Lifetime thriller movie. Lauren's disappearance forms the crux of the plot, and the film's narrative revolves around how her mother tries to track her down. It'll be interesting to see Halley's performance in this challenging role.

Iyana Halley has previously appeared in Wayward, True to the Game 3, and Licorice Pizza, to name a few.

3)Taylor Mosby as Marley

Taylor Mosby essays the character of Marley in Black Girl Missing. Apart from that, not many other details about her character are revealed, but she's expected to play a pivotal role in the movie.

Taylor Mosby's other acting credits include Thunder Force, Breakthrough, and Cleaver Family Reunion, among many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Black Girl Missing also features numerous others in significant supporting roles:

Linda Park as Elise

Cleo Fraser as Bella

Zack Gold as Eddie

Jeanette Branch as Loretta

Taylor Ann Thompson as Annie

The gripping trailer offers a peek into protagonist Cheryl's struggle as she desperately tries to look for her missing daughter. The trailer promises a lot of drama, and viewers can look forward to a thoroughly engaging thriller.

Watch Black Girl Missing on Lifetime on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes