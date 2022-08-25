Beyond The Valley Festival 2022: Lineup, tickets, presale, dates and more

The Australian music festival Beyond The Valley has announced its line-up for 2022. The festival takes place in Hesse, Victoria and will kick off on December 28, 2022. It will run for five days until January 1, 2023. The festival will feature artists including Nelly Furtado, Kaytranada, and Denzel Curry, among others. Also performing at the festival will be DJ producers Diplo, Bicep, Honey Dijon along with Dom Dolla, HAAi, and Flight Facilities.

The lineup will also feature Tkay Maidza, Yung Lean, Aitch, and Yeat. Beyond the Valley will also host live performers including Confidence Man, Lime Cordiale, Vera Blue, and Kee’ahn.

The festival, in a statement, noted:

“Australia’s premier New Year’s festival returns as we make our way back to our true form as a combination of Music, Arts and Camping, December 28 - January 1. Our new home, Barunah Plains (90mins from Naarm/Melbourne) will host elevated world-class production, carefully curated stage designs, mesmerising visual spectacles, state-of-the-art sound design & bespoke custom experiences.”

It further added:

“Staying true to tradition, Beyond The Valley will feature a combination of international & homegrown artists, spread across three distinct purpose-built, custom-designed stages.”

Beyond the Valley 2022 tickets and registration

Registrations for presale are currently open and can be accessed via the festival’s official website until August 31 at 3 pm AEST. Presale tickets will be available on the same day. The general onsale will begin on September 1 at 12 pm AEST.

The festival’s website shows tickets available in four categories:

NYE festival entry which is priced at $299 per ticket: This ticket will give access to the festival on December 31, 2022.

2-day festival entry for $399: This pass will give access to the festival from December 30.

3-day festival entry for $489: This pass will give access to the festival from December 29.

4-day festival entry for $499: This pass will give access to the festival from December 28.

Beyond the Valley 2022 full line-up

Check out the artists slated to perform at Beyond the Valley:

BENEE

Bicep (Live)

Charlotte De Witte

Denzel Curry

Diplo

Dom Dolla

Flight Facilities

Honey Dijon

Kaytranada

Lime Cordiale

Nelly Furtado

Patrick Topping

Yeat

Aitch

Budjerah

Cloonee

Confidence Man

Dj Boring

Folamour

HAAi

Heidi

Jay1

Jnr Choi

Job Jobse

Or:la

Palms Trax

Partiboi69

Remi Wolf

Sally C

San Cisco

SG Lewis

Shygirl

Tkay Maidza

Vera Blue

X Club.

Yung Lean

Aroha

Benson

Caitlin Medcalf

Cassettes For Kids

Denim

Foura

Hatchie

Jesswar

JK-47

Jordan Brando

Joy.

Juice Romance

Kee’ahn

Laura King

Memphis LK

Merci, Mercy

Mia Rodriguez

Ninajirachi

Rest For The Wicked

Sam Alfred

Sofia Kourtesis

STÜM

SWIM

Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers

The Illustrious Blacks

Willo

Yarra

More about the festival

Beyond The Valley @BTVfestival

What stage was your favourite?



→ Dr. Dan’s

→ Dance Domain

Beyond The Valley’s new location of Barunah Plains will feature three stages. It will also feature interactive art installations, a Dance Tent with a 70-m wide LED wall, Funktion-One soundsystem, and a podcast stage. This year’s iteration of the festival will mark the festival’s return to its original camping format.

The festival organizers will donate $1 for every ticket sold to the Australian Indigenous Mentoring Experience. It has also achieved a 50:50 gender-balanced line-up this year. Beyond The Valley started in 2014. However, it was cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-19.

