Quen Blackwell and Diplo controversy explained as TikTok star reignites grooming rumors 

TikToker and music artist Quen Blackwell has reignited rumors of Diplo grooming her. The social media sensation took to her TikTok account and expressed why she could not release new music. The influencer revealed that she had been looking forward to releasing her art, but producers were not willing to sign her for the same.

The influencer shared that she moved to Los Angeles when she was 18 years old and dedicated her energy to creating music as she left making comedic videos behind. She then said that she “loves my music,” and it has helped her deal with “bulls**t” she had to deal with from “someone older.”

She then expressed that she was waiting for her music to be released but producers asked her to “wait for the perfect time.” Quen Blackwell also shared that she was told that the people in the entertainment industry did not have the “facilities” to release her music.

Although the internet figure did not reveal that Diplo was the reason she was unable to start her career, followers have fallen under the assumption that his grooming played a factor in the same.

Followers of the 21-year-old can view her TikTok videos in the social media post below:

Netizens believe Quen Blackwell was groomed by Diplo

In October 2020, 19-year-old Blackwell revealed that she was living with a then 41-year-old musician. Days later, she shared text messages between her and her alleged groomer in which the unidentified person said:

“I only went and touched your nipple once, that don’t count as grooming.”

Netizens went on to believe that Quen Blackwell was being groomed by Diplo. One Twitter user also claimed that the popular musician was “always messing with teenage black girls.”

I like to read read read read @TylorJean1 Diplo always messing with teenage black girls, and he has a black teenage girl in his house, He’s 41... and he has kids with multiple young black women.. t.co/FgM7FRo8Lx Diplo always messing with teenage black girls, and he has a black teenage girl in his house, He’s 41... and he has kids with multiple young black women.. t.co/FgM7FRo8Lx

⚫️ @acabhottie Does anyone else think it’s creepy that Quen Blackwell a teenager! Is living with Diplo a very much middle-aged white man Does anyone else think it’s creepy that Quen Blackwell a teenager! Is living with Diplo a very much middle-aged white man https://t.co/eeiPL4LICr

certified liar @demaskingtape Crazy how Quen Blackwell just confirmed that Diplo groomed her, an actual person just came forward about a big name in the industry grooming underage girls and none of these people are upset about that at all. Wonder why Crazy how Quen Blackwell just confirmed that Diplo groomed her, an actual person just came forward about a big name in the industry grooming underage girls and none of these people are upset about that at all. Wonder why

S0ND0N @S0ND0N Quen Blackwell woke up one day and realized Diplo was indeed grooming her. Quen Blackwell woke up one day and realized Diplo was indeed grooming her.

coffeegorl @ThisArealAccnt Don’t forget diplo is a creep who groomed Quen Blackwell Don’t forget diplo is a creep who groomed Quen Blackwell

Following widespread accusations of Diplo allegedly grooming the rising star, the two took to Twitter to put out a statement saying that they were not involved in any inappropriate behavior.

Diplo stated that he rented one of his houses to the TikToker and that he uses “the studio that is in that building.” He added:

“I can see you can get a twisted idea but there is nothing but a friendship between us.”

diplo @diplo OK so I rent one of my properties to @quenblackwell . And yes I use the studio that is in that building. Her social media is sarcastic and chaotic and I can see you can get a twisted idea but there is nothing but a friendship between us. OK so I rent one of my properties to @quenblackwell. And yes I use the studio that is in that building. Her social media is sarcastic and chaotic and I can see you can get a twisted idea but there is nothing but a friendship between us.

Quen Blackwell also posted her own official statement about the matter. She stated that the two share a “platonic relationship.” She added that the singer has given her “the opportunity and security to create.” The TikToker added that he and his team are her “mentors” and “safety net.” Blackwell also stated that her parents trust him and that the musician is like her “LA dad… nothing more.”

Though the internet sensation stated that the two shared a platonic relationship, her recent TikTok videos portray another version of the story.

Diplo did not comment on the recent TikTok videos at the time of writing this article.

Edited by Suchitra