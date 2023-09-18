Big Brother 25: Jared and Blue celebrating Cam's defeat has fans pissed

In the seventh week of Big Brother 25, The Power of Veto competition saw Jag Bains emerging as the winner. Notably, when Jag secured his victory, Jared and another contestant, Blue Kim, were spotted celebrating Cameron's loss. This celebration hinted at the possibility of Bains using the veto power to save one of the nominees, with the ultimate goal of evicting Cameron.

In another recent incident of Big Brother 25, after winning The Wall competition, Jared Fields made a strategic move by nominating America Lopez and Cory Wurtenberger for eviction. However, the underlying strategy seemed to be more complex. Fields' history with Cameron Hardin, another contestant, is worth noting.

During Fields' previous stint as Big Brother 25 HOH, he had aimed to evict Hardin. Still, Hardin's victory in the Power of Veto competition thwarted those plans, leading to the eviction of Red Utley, another contestant and close ally of Jared. The dynamics changed when Cameron disclosed his intentions to backdoor Cirie Fields, not realizing that Cirie was Fields' mother.

This revelation, coupled with a recent heated argument between Fields and Wurtenberger, set the stage for the current nominations. The live feeds from the Big Brother 25 house indicated that Fields' true intention might be to backdoor Hardin. By not nominating him directly, Hardin wouldn't be guaranteed a spot in the Power of Veto competition, reducing his chances of safeguarding himself.

Big Brother 25 fans aren't cheering for Jared Fields' and Blue's victory dance

These strategic moves in the Big Brother 25 house didn't go unnoticed by the fans. X (Formerly Twitter) was abuzz with reactions:

@Lee_atlacatl expressed shock at the turn of events, especially with Jared's decision to potentially backdoor Cameron.

Expand Tweet

BB Lion's tweet provided further insight into the house's dynamics. A conversation between Cirie and Fields was highlighted, revealing Cirie's genuine concern for Fields' position in the game.

The mention of Lopez and Wurtenberger in this context suggests potential alliances or strategies that Fields might not be fully aware of. This tweet, in particular, paints a picture of a house filled with shifting loyalties and underlying strategies or maybe just a humorous take.

Expand Tweet

@LexielDyaus seemed to be in disbelief, questioning the authenticity of the events unfolding in the house. Expressing confusion over Fields' evident happiness, the tweet raises questions about his awareness of the game's intricacies.

Who does Fields perceive as the next threat? And is he overlooking potential challenges?

Expand Tweet

Another X user @name88989533 was more direct in their criticism, calling out Fields for his gameplay. The tweet highlighted the divisive nature of strategic moves, with some fans supporting and others opposing them.

Expand Tweet

X (Formerly Twitter) user @Bigbillyd15, on the other hand, was more neutral, providing an update on the game's events without expressing a personal opinion. The tweet served as an informational update for fans who might not be following the live feeds closely.

Expand Tweet

The dynamics of the game may shift quickly, particularly due to the approaching double eviction. As per the previous HOH, Fields will not be able to participate, which could endanger his position.

Should America and Cory stay in the house after eviction, they might focus on Fields and Cirie, particularly if either of them becomes the new HOH.

Furthermore, the Big Brother 25 contestants are now taking into account the makeup of the jury, as this is the last week before entering the Jury of 7 stage. If either America or Cory wins the Power of Veto, Fields could find himself needing to nominate a substitute, with Hardin as a probable option.

Big Brother 25 is recognized for being unpredictable. Although current signs point towards Hardin being evicted, it is not unusual for houseguests to change their choices. The upcoming Power of Veto ceremony on Monday might hold further unexpected developments.