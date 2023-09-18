Big Brother 25: Jared being HOH is a blessing for two and nightmare for two contestants

Big Brother season 25 is taking thrilling turns every day, and now that Jared is the new HOH, the competition is getting fiercer. In week 7, Jared won the Head of Household power, but the big question is - who will win the veto power.

Although there hasn't been any confirmation, Jared might play a big game this week, and the winner of the veto power could make or break Jared's plans. Cirie, Jared, and Blue worked together to win the HOH competition during week 7, while America, Cory, and Mecole worked together to defeat the other alliance.

At the end of Big Brother season 25 episode 19, Jared Fields was named HOH after giving a tough competition. In addition, this episode featured Izzy's elimination. On the one hand, Cameron, who had primarily targeted Cirie, was happy with Izzy’s elimination. However, on the other, Cirie's alliance was sad to lose one of their best members.

According to the latest episode of the show, Big Brother season 25, the HOH of week 7 named two contestants, Cory and America, as his nominees. Cameron is still not safe even though Jared has chosen these names for elimination. Possibly, Jared might put Cameron in the position if the winner of the veto contest saves one contestant from the nominations.

Jared's grand plan for Big Brother 25?

The veto competition winner for week 7 is still to be determined, and with this power, anything is possible. At the moment, the remaining contestants on Big Brother season 25 are America Lopez, Blue Kim, Bowie Jane, Cameron Hardin, Cory Wurtenberger, Felicia Cannon, Jag Bains, Jared Fields, Matt Klotz, Mecole Hayes, and Cirie Fields.

Interestingly, the fact that Jared is the son of Cirie also plays a significant role in why he has nominated Cory and America for elimination. During week 6 of the show, while Cirie was trying to save Izzy, America was trying to persuade the cast members to save Felicia.

As a contestant, America has shown growth in the game, while Cory seems to be on America's side, considering all the flirtation and romance. In addition to this, Big Brother season 25 cast member Cameron has been one of the most competitive contestantsbso far.

Although Jared assured Cameron that he was on his side in the game during week 6, before this, when Jared became the HOH for the first time, he wanted Cameron to be eliminated. However, he failed, and one of Cameron’s alliance members, Red Utley, was eliminated as a result.

During week 6, when Cameron became the HOH, he wanted to eliminate Cirie. He chose Izzy and Felicia Cannon for the nomination but had hoped that after the veto competition, he would persuade the winner of the veto to remove one contestant and replace it with Cirie.

When Jared won the veto power during the same week of Big Brother season 25, he refused to follow Cameron's wishes. As of now, Cameron does not know Cirie is Jared's mother, whom he is constantly targeting.

The competition is only intensifying as the show gains momentum. With much drama yet to unfold in the next episode, it remains to be seen how well Jared fares through this. The next episode of season 25 will air on September 20, 2023, and the official synopsis of the episode, as per CBS, reads:

“The houseguests compete to win the power of veto; during the veto meeting, the winner of the competition can keep nominations the same or save someone from eviction for the week.”

Watch all the upcoming episodes of Big Brother season 25 on CBS.