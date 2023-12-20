Big Brother Reindeer Games finale: Release timings for all regions

Big Brother Reindeer Games debuted on December 11, 2023, on CBS and has provided a wholesome five episodes to date. Based on the original Big Brother franchise, Big Brother Reindeer Games brings together nine former contestants and alumni for a festive competition, in which they must compete for a $100,000 cash prize. The sixth and final episode is now scheduled to be released on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS.

Although it is a spin-off, Big Brother Reindeer Games differs significantly from Big Brother as there are no votes, nominations, and live telecasts. Instead, the players are eliminated based on their relative scores in the challenges featured throughout each episode.

CBS is yet to reveal an official synopsis for the finale episode of Big Brother Reindeer Games. However, it is expected to be full of fun and excitement as the four finalists Frankie Grande, Nicole Franzel-Arroyo, Taylor Hale, and Xavier Prather, will compete to take home the cash prize.

Big Brother Reindeer Games episode 6 release time for all regions

Fans awaiting the release of the final episode can enjoy the same on December 11, 2023, on CBS. Here is a list of the release timings for viewers across the globe:

Time Zone Date Time East Coast of the US (ET) Thursday, December 21, 2023 8:00 pm West Coast of the US (PT) Thursday, December 21, 2023 5:00 pm Midwest of the US (CT) Thursday, December 21, 2023 7:00 pm Mountain Time (MT) Thursday, December 21, 2023 6:00 pm Alaska (AKT) Thursday, December 21, 2023 4:00 pm Hawaii (HAT) Thursday, December 21, 2023 2:00 pm England (BST) Friday, December 22, 2023 1:00 am France (CEST) Friday, December 22, 2023 2:00 am Germany (CEST) Friday, December 22, 2023 2:00 am Spain (CEST) Friday, December 22, 2023 2:00 am Japan (JT) Friday, December 22, 2023 10:00 am South Korea (KST) Friday, December 22, 2023 10:00 am Australia (AEST) Friday, December 22, 2023 12:00 pm India (IST) Friday, December 22, 2023 6:30 am

What happened in Big Brother Reindeer Games episode 5?

In the fifth episode of the show, which aired on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, house guest Britney Haynes was eliminated from the show. She faced Xavier Prather during Santa's Showdown, which preceded the end of the episode. However, the physically taxing zip-line challenge got the better of her and Xavier emerged as the winner.

This left four contests, Frankie Grande, Nicole Franzel-Aroyo, Taylor Hale, and Xavier Prather, still in the running to win the show. Nicole triumphed in a key-finding challenge earlier in the episode and earned a strategic advantage. This led to her having an edge over the others in the Jingle Bell Brawl.

The Jingle Bell Brawl challenge itself was split into two parts - a taste test challenge and a Q&A challenge. While the taste test appealed to the contestants' sensory prowess, the Q&A was all about recalling minute details from the show's previous episodes.

What to expect from the Big Brother Reindeer Games

finale?

Despite the lack of details surrounding the nature of the challenges set to feature in the finale episode, it can be surmised that the top four contestants will have to do everything in their power to emerge victorious.

Frankie is noteworthy for having maintained a thorough strategic approach to the game throughout, while relative newcomer Taylor has established herself as a strong contender. Xavier and Nicole are set to put their best foot forward as well.

Over the last five episodes, viewers have grown accustomed to the Naughty and Nice challenge as well as the Jingle Bell Brawl challenge. These playful contests have been both challenging and dramatic. In keeping with the show's tradition, viewers can expect a thrilling finale that will mark the end of this festive competition.