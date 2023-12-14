How many episodes of Big Brother Reindeer Games will be there? Full schedule explored

Big Brother Reindeer Games is a holiday special spinoff of the popular reality TV show, Big Brother. Nine alums are set to bring not just the Christmas cheer but also compete in festive challenges to win $100,00 in the six-episode series.

The season debuted on December 11, 2023, with a two-hour-long first episode, followed by episode two which was an hour and a half long. The rest of the episodes are set to be one-hour-long each. The next episode of Big Brother Reindeer Games is set to be released on CBS, Paramount+, and Showtime on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

When will the last four Big Brother Reindeer Games episodes air?

Big Brother Reindeer Games began airing on Monday, December 11, 2023, and fans already saw two entertaining episodes on Monday and Tuesday. The series will have a total of six episodes, set to span 2 weeks.

The dates of these episodes will vary based on the viewers' time zones and can be watched on CBS, Showtime, and Paramount+. It will be available to stream for the American audience at the following times:

Episode 3

Eastern Standard Time (ET): 8 PM, Thursday, December 14, 2023

Central Standard Time (CT): 7 PM, Thursday, December 14, 2023

Mountain Time (MT): 6 PM, Thursday, December 14, 2023, 2023

Pacific Standard Time (PT): 5 PM, Thursday, December 14, 2023

Alaska (AKT): 4 PM, Thursday, December 14, 2023

Hawaii (HAT): 2 PM, Thursday, December 14, 2023

Episode 4

Eastern Standard Time (ET): 9 PM ET, Monday, December 18, 2023

Central Standard Time (CT): 8 PM ET, Monday, December 18, 2023

Mountain Time (MT): 7 PM ET, Monday, December 18, 2023

Pacific Standard Time (PT): 6 PM ET, Monday, December 18, 2023

Alaska (AKT): 5 PM ET, Monday, December 18, 2023

Hawaii (HAT): 3 PM ET, Monday, December 18, 2023

Episode 5

Eastern Standard Time (ET): 9 PM ET, Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Central Standard Time (CT): 8 PM ET, Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Mountain Time (MT): 7 PM ET, Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Pacific Standard Time (PT): 6 PM ET, Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Alaska (AKT): 5 PM ET, Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Hawaii (HAT): 3 PM ET, Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Episode 6

Eastern Standard Time (ET): 8 PM ET, Thursday, December 21, 2023

Central Standard Time (CT): 7 PM ET, Thursday, December 21, 2023

Mountain Time (MT): 6 PM ET, Thursday, December 21, 2023

Pacific Standard Time (PT): 5 PM ET, Thursday, December 21, 2023

Alaska (AKT): 4 PM ET, Thursday, December 21, 2023

Hawaii (HAT): 2 PM ET, Thursday, December 21, 2023

What to expect and who will participate from the Big Brother Reindeer Games?

According to the creators of the show, Big Brother Reindeer Games will have a format different from the original series. There will be no "vote out" eliminations and contestants will be sent home if they place the lowest on the leaderboard of each holiday-themed challenge.

The competitors will have mentors of sorts to help them navigate the game. The mentors are known as "magical elves" and Big Brother season 23's Tiffany Mitchell and Derek Xiao, and season 11 and 13's Jordan Lloyd.

The contestants participating in Big Brother Reindeer Games are Nicole Franzel, Frankie Grande, Taylor Hale, Josh Martinez, Cody Calafiore, Xavier Prather, Danielle Reyes, Cameron Hardin, and Britney Haynes.