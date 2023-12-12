Big Brother Reindeer Games is a spin-off show based on the original Big Brother franchise. It has been brought into being as an alumni reunion to mark this holiday season. In the premiere episode of Big Brother Reindeer Games that aired on December 11, Cameron Hardin of Big Brother season 25 fame went home after he failed to defeat cast mate Xavier Prather in the Santa's Showdown challenge.

Big Brother Reinder Games is not as expansive as its parent franchise in terms of its scope and is expected to last for only six episodes between Monday through Thursday, December 21.

There are no nominations or eliminations decided by the house, which sets this season of Big Brother apart from others. The show aims to cook up its drama alternatively by featuring the Santa's Showdown challenge at the end of each successive episode. The challenge itself will play a determining role in sending lodge guests home or keeping them safe.

In the absence of regular host Julie Chen Moonves, fan-favorite veterans Jordan Lloyd, Tiffany Mitchell, and Derek Xiao will appear as the hosts, donning a cap of 'Santa's Elves'.

Naughty and nice challenge on Big Brother Reindeer Games

The premiere episode of Big Brother Reindeer Games kicked off with the intriguing Naughty and Nice challenge that roped in all of the cast, including Xavier Prather, Taylor Hale, Josh Martinez, Nicole Franzel-Arroyo, Frankie Grande, Cody Calafiore, Danielle Reyes, Britney Godwin, and Cameron Hardin.

Jordan Lloyd set the ball rolling with the note that the Naughty and Nice challenge would be the first challenge of the episode. This required the guests to guess the name of a famous Christmas song by taking into note a set of clues. But multiple guests can guess the name of a famous song, right? For this very reason, house rules dictate that only the first person to name the correct song will be the declared winner.

Britney emerged as the winner of the first challenge at the Big Brother Reindeer Games and her trophy included an advantage for herself in the impending second challenge, at the cost of another fellow cast-mate.

Jingle bell brawl on Big Brother Reindeer Games

Aptly called the Jingle Bell Brawl, the rules of the second challenge on Big Brother Reindeer Games seemed daunting right from the beginning. The lodge guests must fill up the letterboxes of other guests with letters for Santa, while simultaneously returning any letters that have been dropped into their mailbox by the other guests.

Britney began the task with the advantage of having one fewer letter in her mailbox, while Cody's disadvantage meant he had one more letter to deal with. But in the end, it came out that Cameron was the target of the most letters from the other visitors, thus he ended up getting the most of them.

After all was said and done, Frankie was crowned the round's champion and allowed to select two unfortunate visitors for the Santa's Showdown.

Santa's showdown on Big Brother Reindeer Games

Frankie decided to send Cameron and Xavier to fight it out among themselves for their seat on the show. The ultimate challenge involved piecing together an elaborate sweater puzzle.

Cameron and Xavier both adopted opposite strategies to deal with the challenge. However, Xavier consistently edged towards the end of the puzzle, ultimately finding a lost little piece that completed the design. As he rang the buzzer, Cameron knew that he was done for.

Cameron went home, but not empty-handed, as he picked up a gift from Santa, which turned out to be an annual subscription of jelly.