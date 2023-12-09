Big Brother Reindeer Games: Meet the cast

Big Brother Reindeer Games is a six-part holiday special set to air on Monday. The upcoming cheery special will bring back past winners and fan favorites as they go up against each other in a "new game with an all-new set of rules." They will compete for the grand prize of $100,000.

CBS' press release reads:

"Each episode features three competitions culminating in Santa's Showdown that determines which player goes home at the end of that episode. With the guidance of the "Magical Elves" - Derek Xiao (season 23), Tiffany Mitchell (season 23), and Jordan Lloyd (season 11 winner and season 13)."

Big Brother Reindeer Games will premiere on Monday, December 11 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

9 alums return to compete in Big Brother Reindeer Games

Nine CBS reality stars are set to return for the holiday installment that is set to air next week. The upcoming special will feature past winners and fan-favorite contestants who left their mark during their respective times on Big Brother as they compete for a grand prize of $100,000.

Cody Calafiore

Cody appeared in season 16 and then again in season 22. The 32-year-old software sales representative is from Howell, New Jersey. The winner of BB22 also appeared on Peacock's The Traitors and is now set to compete against fellow BB alums in the Big Brother Reindeer Games.

Nicole Franzel

31-year-old Nicole appeared in three seasons of the franchise. She appeared in seasons 16 and 22 and was the winner of season 18. She is a boutique owner from Ubly, Michigan. Not only did she win the title during BB18, but she also met her future husband, Victor Arroyo, on the CBS set.

Frankie Grande

The 40-year-old season 16 contestant is an actor from Los Angeles, California. He was also a finalist during Celebrity Big Brother UK 18. Fans may remember him from a recent appearance during BB25, as he was one of the alums responsible for triggering the "Multiverse".

Taylor Hale

The 28-year-old Taylor Hale won BB season 24 and was voted America's Favorite Player. The motivational speaker is from Detroit, Michigan. The former Miss USA is set to compete for the prize once again as she gets ready to win the Big Brother Reindeer Games.

Cameron Hardin

Cameron Hardin appeared in Big Brother season 25. While the 34-year-old stay-at-home father from Eastman, Georgia, may not have taken home the title, he became America's Favorite Player during his season.

Britney Haynes

Britney Haynes appeared on two seasons of the CBS show. She was America's Favorite Player during season 12 and also appeared in season 14. The 36-year-old real estate agent from Tulsa, Oklahoma, is ready to take home the title this time. She was also one of the three alums who appeared at the beginning of BB25 and made the Multiverse twist happen.

Josh Martinez

The season 19 winner is set to compete in the Big Brother Reindeer Games. The 29-year-old content creator from Miami, Florida, won BB19 in a 5-4 jury vote. Since his time on the CBS show, Josh has appeared on other reality shows, such as The Challenge.

Xavier Prather

Another winner is coming back for more. 29-year-old Josh Martinez is an attorney from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He was the winner of season 23 and the first black winner of the series.

Danielle Reyes

The 51-year-old Danielle appeared in seasons three and seven. She is a real estate agent from San Francisco, California. During her time on the show, we came in 2nd and 6th, respectively, and is back with her eye on the prize.

