Big Brother Reindeer Games: Release date, plot and more details explored

Big Brother Reindeer Games marks a festive twist, diverging from the traditional Big Brother format. Scheduled to premiere on December 11, this special edition on CBS brings together nine former contestants for a holiday-themed showdown. The series, spanning six episodes, culminates in a finale on December 21.

Unlike the usual seasons, this spin-off will not feature live feeds or the standard voting-out process. Instead, it focuses on competition-based eliminations. The cast includes a mix of previous winners and fan favorites, promising a blend of strategy and entertainment. Set in a transformed Big Brother house, now Santa’s Lodge, the show offers a unique viewing experience with its festive decor and holiday spirit.

Big Brother Reindeer Games premieres with festive twists and familiar faces

Release date

Big Brother Reindeer Games is set to captivate audiences with its premiere on December 11. This special series will run over two weeks, featuring a two-hour opening episode and concluding with its finale on December 21. The show's schedule includes episodes on Mondays and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET, ensuring a packed and exciting run leading up to the holiday season.

For a global audience, here's a list of timezone-adjusted corresponding timings for the Big Brother Reindeer Games premiere:

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): December 12, Tuesday at 1 a.m.

Eastern Time (ET): December 11, Monday at 8 p.m.

Central Time (CT): December 11, Monday at 7 p.m.

Mountain Time (MT): December 11, Monday at 6 p.m.

Pacific Time (PT): December 11, Monday at 5 p.m.

Alaska Time (AKT): December 11, Monday at 4 p.m.

Hawaii-Aleutian Time (HAT): December 11, Monday at 3 p.m.

Where to watch

Fans can catch the excitement of Big Brother Reindeer Games on CBS. For those who prefer streaming, the series will be available on Paramount+, accessible to viewers with a Showtime subscription. This availability ensures that fans have multiple ways to engage with this unique holiday edition of the popular series.

Plot

The show departs from the traditional Big Brother format, focusing on competition rather than social strategy. Contestants will face a series of challenges in each episode, leading to a final competition that decides who gets eliminated.

The setting, Santa’s Lodge, is a festive transformation of the Big Brother house, complete with thematic areas like Mrs. Claus’ bakery and Santa’s Office. This new format and setting provide a fresh take on the familiar gameplay, offering viewers a blend of competition and holiday cheer.

Cast dynamics

The cast of Big Brother Reindeer Games features a diverse group of nine former contestants, including Cody Calafiore, Nicole Franzel, and Taylor Hale.

Among the cast, Cody Calafiore and Nicole Franzel are known for their strategic gameplay in previous seasons. Taylor Hale, recognized for her resilience in BB24, and Xavier Prather, the first black winner of the show, add to the competitive spirit.

Cameron Hardin, Britney Haynes, Josh Martinez, Danielle Reyes, and Frankie Grande also return, each bringing their distinct styles and fan-following to the show. This blend of personalities and past gameplay experiences sets the stage for an unpredictable and thrilling competition.

The roles of the hosts, Derek Xiao, Tiffany Mitchell, and Jordan Lloyd, as Santa's Elves, add a unique twist. Their presence is expected to bring a familiar yet fresh perspective to the show, guiding the contestants through the new format and challenges.