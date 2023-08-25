Did Hisam leave the Big Brother house in episode 10? Week 3 details explored

The third week of Big Brother season 25 was filled with unexpected surprises. Many cast members disagreed with Hisam's attack on Reilly during week 2 of the show but went along with him during elimination voting. In week 2, Hisam had all the power, from Head of Household to veto, but in week 3, things completely changed.

According to the results of week 3, Felicia Cannon won the Head of Household competition, nominating Jag Bains and Cameron Hardin. Especially since Cameron was nominated in week 2 as well, it was a difficult time for him. The target of Felicia's nomination was not Cameron or Jag, but someone else on the show.

In week 3 of the show, Felicia, Cirie Fields, and Izzy Gleicher focused on eliminating Hisam due to his behavior in week 2 when he had all the power. During the veto challenge, according to the Big Brother season 25 live feeds, Jag won the power and used it to save himself from elimination.

Felicia has put another cast member on the list of nominees as a result of this. Here are the details of who went home from Big Brother season 25 tonight.

Who left Big Brother season 25 in the latest episode?

Now that the veto challenge is over, determining who will be eliminated relies entirely on the votes of the cast members. Felicia played a game that was totally in her favor. As of now, she is part of two groups. One is The Professors Alliance, which consists of Hisam, Jared Fields, Cirie Fields, Izzy Gleicher, Bowie Jane, Mecole Hayes, and Red Utley.

On the other hand, Bye Bye B*tches Alliance features Cirie Fields, Izzy Gleicher, Bowie Jane, and Mecole Hayes as members. As a result, all votes will be set according to Felicia's wishes. During the game, she went for her second group to eliminate Hisam.

In addition, the description of episode 10 of Big Brother season 25 mentions the following:

“The houseguests compete to win the power of veto; during the veto meeting, the winner of the competition can keep nominations the same or save someone from eviction for the week.”

Hisam was shocked to see his name on the nomination list, but he could only avoid elimination if he convinced the cast members to vote Cameron out. According to Big Brother season 25 live feeds, both contestants explained why they deserved to be in the game during the live votes.

Cameron shared about how close he has become to the other houseguests, whereas Hisam Goueli shared about his mistakes and asked for forgiveness from the cast. The results of the voting showed 11 votes against Hisam, whereas none of the Big Brother houseguests voted against Cameron.

This resulted in Hisam's elimination from the show. Moreover, the next episode of the show, which is scheduled for August 27, 2023, mentions the following:

“The head of household nominates two fellow houseguests for possible eviction.”

It will feature America Lopez, Blue Kim, Bowie Jane, Cameron Hardin, Cory Wurtenberger, Felicia Cannon, Izzy Gleicher, Jag Bains, Jared Fields, Kirsten Elwin, Matthew "Matt" Klotz, Mecole Hayes, Red Utley, and Cirie Fields as the cast members competing for the season 25 trophy and $750,000 prize money.

Catch the latest episode of Big Brother season 25 every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday, on CBS.