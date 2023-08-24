Big Brother 25 Spoilers: Hisam is likely leaving the house this week, here's why

Week 3 of CBS’s Big Brother threw multiple twists, most notably related to the change in fortunes for one house member.

Hisam Goueli started strong and forged many alliances in the first two weeks. However, a surprising turn of affairs now sees him on the verge of elimination. This week’s head of household, Felicia Cannon, initially nominated Cameron Hardin and Jag Bains for the elimination block. However, once Bains won the Power of Veto, it was Hiram’s turn to be placed in the elimination block.

The situation arose after Hisam initially tried to form alliances outside his primary alliance. Part of the Professors' group alongside seven other members of the Big Brother house, Hisam was originally the next target for Cirie Fields and her alliance due to his irregular attitude. The plan seems to be back on after he ensured the eviction of Reilly Schmidt on week 2 of Big Brother 25.

Expand Tweet

Hisam working profusely to avoid eviction in Big Brother 25 Week 3

Once Hisam realized that his alliance was trying to betray him, he took proactive steps to ensure survival. Initially reaching out to Cirie Fields and Izzy Gleicher, Hisam explained that he intended to protect the alliance until the end. He continued his campaign even after the Monday house meeting and could be seen engaged in dramatic conversations with multiple houseguests.

Matt Klotz, in particular, firmly believed that Hisam was on his way out. The Professors, which consisted of 7 members apart from Hisam, forced him to consider outside alliances. He sought out players such as Jag Bains, Blue Kim, Matt Klotz, Cory Wurtenberger, and America Lopez to confront Cirie, Felicia, and Izzy as a united front.

However, his plans seemed off, considering a majority of houseguests proceeded to form “The Legends 25” alliance, which included the likes of Cameron Hardin, Red Utley, Mecole, Bowie Jane, Cirie, Matt, Izzy, and Felicia. Besides the Professors, the new alliance means that Hisam has a daunting fight on his hands.

Initially, Felicia coaxed a range of houseguests to reveal Hisam’s attempts to ally. A physician by profession, Hisam currently seems to have two options. He can either convince the likes of Cirie and Felicia to trust him or postpone their campaign against him. However, that will open the door for Cameron Hardin’s elimination, who has also actively formed alliances on Big Brother 25 recently.

Felicia found out about Hisam’s attempts to form connections outside the alliance. She then proceeded to discuss the situation with Cirie. The two decided that Hisam deserved to be eliminated on week 3 of Big Brother 25. This leaves him in an ever more precarious position.

Hisam should eventually realize that the alliance is firmly against him, and he needs to gain outside support to survive. Still, once Felicia backdoored him, Hisam did not panic. Instead, he remained calm, apologized to both Cirie and Izzy and claimed that he planned to be loyal to his alliance. Of course, whether the Professors will accept him back remains to be seen and will play a significant role in his potential survival on Big Brother 25.