Big Brother Reindeer Games: Britney x Nicole feud explained

Big Brother Reindeer Games, CBS' holiday spin-off of the famous reality show, started the holiday season earlier this week on Monday and aired another episode on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Fans saw several former winners and fan favorites return to screens for another shot at victory. Two of the cast members to return to the show are Britney and Nicole. While Britney previously appeared on BB 16, 18, and 22, Nicole was a contestant in seasons 12 and 14. The two also appeared on another CBS reality show, The Amazing Race season 31.

Britney thought that since they were friends, she had Nicole's loyalty during the show but was upset when that loyalty didn't translate into action while on the show. Their feud continued off-screen and the female Big Brother celebrities were no longer close after the show.

Britney and Nicole joined hands in Big Brother Reindeer Games

In the cheery spin-off of the CBS reality show, former frenemies joined hands to stay on top of their games. While they were initially unaware of each other's presence on Big Brother Reindeer Games, they didn't seem surprised when they came face to face.

The feud began a few years ago during The Amazing Race season 31 when both cast members were competing against each other. At the time, Britney, whose partner was Janelle Pierzina, felt that her relationship with Nicole outside the show would play to her advantage but was taken aback and hurt when the BB alum's friendship didn't translate. The season affected the women's relationship with each other, including that of Janelle and Nicole.

Janelle Pierzina tweeted that at the time of her wedding to Victor Arroyo, the couple were keeping their wedding "comped" because they were charging people money for the reception and the hotel room. The tweet was reshared by Britney.

During the episode, Britney told the cameras that the alums had "a little bit of drama outside the lodge" while Nicole added that Britney said some "mean things" about her on the internet. She also noted that she was hurt by some of the things she had said.

Britney, who was the winner of the first competition in the currently streaming spin-off series, won the power to meet with the players to discuss strategy. Although she was hesitant to reach out to Nicole, she didn't want to let their issues impact her gameplay. In the season premiere, the two hashed things out and decided to choose a path of forgiveness. The two decided to join forces in Big Brother Reindeer Games to eliminate the male cast members.

What happened in the spin-off so far

The Big Brother holiday special aired its first episode on Monday, December 11, 2023. During the season premiere of the six-part spin-off, fans saw the nine alumni compete in three challenges, at the end of which, one was eliminated.

In Tuesday's episode of Big Brother Reindeer Games, the segment started with a Naughty or Nice challenge. As part of the challenge, the houseguests had to compare 20 carols against torn pieces of sheet music hidden around the house. The winner, Cody was rewarded with the power of giving another cast member a disadvantage.

As part of his power, Cody was able to pick his team in the upcoming Jingle Bell Brawl and give the other team a disadvantage. The three players he chose were Frankie, Xavier, and Nicole. Which meant Britney, Danielle, Taylor, and Josh competed against them.

As part of the challenge, they had to decorate a Christmas tree with weighted ornaments on branches of different lengths. Even though they had an advantage, Cody's team lost the challenge and were up for elimination. As the winners, the other Big Brother Reindeer Games team could save one person from elimination and they chose Nicole.

The next challenge was Santa's Showdown, during which the unsafe houseguests had to assemble "the perfect gift" for five children. The two people who did it first and correctly were safe while the other was sent packing. Ultimately, Cody was eliminated from Reindeer Games episode 2.

