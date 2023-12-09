When did Big Brother alum Kaycee Clark get engaged? 

CBS' Big Brother has given a lot of people an opportunity to become big on television, while some didn't utilize it to the full extent that Kaycee Clark ran with it. The reality star first appeared on the CBS show in season 20, which she won.

After her time on the CBS show, she started appearing on MTV's The Challenge. She met her fiancée, Nany Gonzalez, during The Challenge: Total Madness in 2019 and confirmed their relationship two years later, in 2021.

Fans got to see their relationship flourish on-screen during Ride or Die, even though they were competing against each other. In September 2023, the two got engaged while on vacation in Thailand.

Big Brother is set to air a holiday special, Reindeer Games, on December 11, 2023.

"Our love is unconditional": Nany Gonzalez and Big Brother alum Kaycee Clark celebrated their 2nd anniversary in August 2023

While Kaycee Clark won Big Brother season 20, she won so much more during her time on MTV. The American football player appeared in multiple The Challenge seasons, starting with season 35, also known as Total Madness.

It was also where she met fellow MTV star Nany Gonzalez, but little did they know that that was the beginning of the rest of their lives. During the show, Kaycee finished second. She returned for season 35, Double Agents.

The Big Brother alum then appeared in Spies, Lies & Allies, which she won. Her relationship with Nany was teased in a preview ahead of the show. Fans saw Kaycee be strong for her partner during Ride or Dies, which was filmed shortly after Nany's mother's demise.

On September 18, Nany Gonzalez took to social media to celebrate their relationship. Nany noted that she knew Kaycee was someone special from the moment she met her. She said that their paths crossed most unexpectedly and that she was forever grateful for that "chance encounter."

"My heart is full of love and gratitude for the joy you have brought into my life, Kaycee Noelle. Our love is unconditional, a love that is meant to last a lifetime, and I am blessed to spend the rest of my days growing old and loving you every step of the way," The MTV Legend wrote.

Soon after, the two announced their engagement. The Big Brother alum posted a series of images and called the proposal an "unforgettable moment." She noted that the then-girlfriend "completely" blew her away. She praised Nany for pulling it off and called it "absolutely incredible."

Kaycee added that Nany went "above and beyond" to ensure that the day was both special and memorable. She further thanked every single person who had been a part of their journey. Their co-competitors and several reality stars took to the post to congratulate the two. It included Amanda Garcia, Kam Williams, Tori Deal, and more.

The two are often featured on each other's social media. For Halloween this year, the couple and their dogs dressed up as The Adam Family. Earlier this week, they posted a reel together of "who is most likely" between the two.

