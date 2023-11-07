Big Brother season 25 spoilers: HoH part 1 winner revealed

Big Brother season 25 is nearing its climax and from all the houseguests that walked in, only three remain. The formidable trio of Matt, Jag, and Bowie and their consecutive wins helped them secure the very coveted spots. Soon enough, one of them will take home the ultimate title and the prize of $750,00.

After Cirie's elimination a few days ago, her ally Felicia was left in the line of fire and was evicted in episode 40. The guests played Part 1 of the final HoH challenge, which is going to be divided into three parts.

Spoiler warning: This Big Brother article contains events from the live feeds.

All three remaining contestants competed for the first round, to get closer to winning the invaluable power of the season's final HoH, and Matt came out victorious. Part 2 will have Bowie and Jag pitted against each other and whoever wins will compete with Matt in Part 3.

The trio is turning on each other with Matt's Big Brother HoH win

This installment of Big Brother is almost over, and the live feeds are showing that the real drama is just starting to brew. With an unbreakable trifecta, the Mafia Alliance is now playing individually; mind games, manipulation, and lots of faith take center stage.

The last and final HoH competition is split into three parts. The first part was shown on the live feeds tonight, which tested the contestants' physical and mental strength in chilly temperatures. Matt Klotz bagged the win, taking him straight through to the final part of the challenge.

The second one will follow, where Bowie and Jag will face off, to secure a spot to compete against the victor of Part 1, in Part 3.

In the upcoming challenge, Jag Bains and Bowie Jane will battle it out to make it to that final round, since gaining the HoH power this late in the competition would prove to be priceless. The ultimate HoH will be able to put their competitors straight on the block and get themselves through to the finale.

After Matt's win, Bowie knew it could potentially spell trouble for her, considering Jag and Matt already had their own smaller alliance, the Minutemen. She has already pitched herself to Jag, expressing that if either he or she wins the final part, she would like them to save each other.

While it seems unlikely that Jag would betray his best friend in the house, this puts them all in precarious positions, since Jag wasn't entirely against the idea of sending Matt packing when Felicia had tried to persuade Jag to vote out Matt instead of her.

Jag eliminated Big Brother's Felicia, so there's no certainty in what he will do next if he wins. Since the only way any of the final three can bag the ultimate prize is by betraying their friends, an interesting few days await.

Big Brother 25 will continue to drop more bombs until the very end and it's only a matter of time before the winner of the season is announced. The newest episodes can be streamed on CBS, and they can be tracked live on Paramount+.