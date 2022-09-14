Bikini Kill 2023 Tour: Dates, tickets, where to buy, and more

American punk rock band Bikini Kill has announced a set of tour dates scheduled to take place in 2023. The band had postponed some of their shows owing to Covid-19. The band’s rescheduled dates will take place next March and April. They have additionally added more tour dates.

The tour will kick off in Nashville on March 30 and conclude on April 23 in Knoxville, Tennessee. The band will also make stops in Atlanta, Asheville, the DC area, Philly, Boston, Burlington, Montreal, Toronto, Cleveland, Detroit, Milwaukee, and Knoxville. Bikini Kill has also added a new show in St Paul.

Tickets for the 2023 dates will go on sale from June 16 at 12 noon ET.

Bikini Kill 2023 Tour Dates

March 30 -- Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

April 01 -- Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

April 03 -- Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

April 04 -- Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

April 06 -- Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

April 07 -- Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

April 09 -- Boston, MA - Roadrunner

April 10 -- South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

April 12 -- Montreal, Quebec - M Telus

April 13 -- Toronto, Ontario - Danforth Music Hall

April 14 -- Toronto, Ontario - Danforth Music Hall

April 16 -- Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

April 17 -- Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theater

April 19 -- Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theater

April 20 -- St. Paul, MN - Palace Theater

April 23 -- Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine

More about Bikini Kill

Bikini Kill is an American punk rock band that was formed in 1990. The group's original lineup consisted of singer and songwriter Kathleen Hanna, guitarist Billy Karren, bassist Kathi Wilcox, and drummer Tobi Vail. In 1997, the group disbanded after two full-length albums, several EPs, and two compilations. Bikini Kill reunited for tours in 2019 and 2022, with Erica Dawn Lyle on guitar in place of Karren.

The band spearheaded the Riot Grrrl movement with feminist lyrics and fiery performances. Riot grrrl is an underground feminist punk movement that began during the early 1990s in the United States in Olympia, Washington, and expanded to at least 26 other countries.

Riot Grrrl is a subcultural movement that combines feminism, punk music, and politics. The band members, who attended The Evergreen State College in Washington, wrote songs together and encouraged a female-centric environment at their shows. The all-women band urged female attendees to come to the front of the stage and handed out lyric sheets to them.

In 1993, the band released its debut album, Pussy Whipped. That same year, the band toured in London, England. They worked with Huggy Bear on a split album, Our Troubled Youth / Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah. The tour was the subject of a documentary film by Lucy Thane titled It Changed My Life: Bikini Kill in the UK.

In 1996, the band released their final album, Reject All American. After the band's breakup in 1997, they released a compilation of singles recorded between 1993 and 1995, which was released in 1998 under the name The Singles.

