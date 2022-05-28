Binley Mega Chippy meme origin explained as viral trend takes over TikTok

Among the many unexpected internet trends that have taken over TikTok, the latest is a UK-based restaurant called Binley Mega Chippy. The fast-food and chips restaurant has gained over eight million views on TikTok alone. However, there does not seem to be a specific reason for the diner to go viral on the social media platform.

TikTok users cannot get enough of videos of Binley Mega Chippy with a catchy tune in the background. The Coventry-based fish and chips restaurant was immensely popular among locals, but the owners would have never imagined it becoming a viral TikTok trend.

Parody accounts of the restaurant have been created on social media platforms. Memes galore have taken over the internet as well.

Why is Binley Mega Chippy going viral?

The fish and chips restaurant opened in 2004. The take-out location is best known for its fish and chips, fried chicken, doner kebab and more. Throughout the early 2000s it has been a local hotspot. Know Your Meme reported that Twitter user @rutty_uk was the first to publicize the restaurant on social media. The tweet was posted over 13 years ago, and it read:

“Been to Binley Mega Chippy. Have Pukka Pie and Chips. Steak and Kidney. Lush.”

In 2012, Bloggertropolis’ Steve wrote about the viral location on the blog. The article was titled- “I’ve Been To Paradise But I’ve Never Been To Binley Mega Chippa.” Speaking about the current hotspot, he wrote:

“But last Saturday, on a drive back from Coombe Abbey, I passed a building whose sheer majesty and triumphal ambience put all these other places to shame. A palace of ruby and gold wherein must surely reside ancient gods of high renown. It sent shivers down my spine as if a strange wind had blown across my face. Indeed the air seemed to thicken as if with the odour of some hot exotic oil.”

TikToker is now a massive fan of the restaurant’s ‘Morbius Meal’ which costs £4.99. Customers can get their hands on fish and chips, mushy peas and a Mug Root Beer.

Though the British restaurant has become a viral meme on social media, there is no joke about its popularity. It is simply a trend similar to Blokecore or Cash Pope.

Blokecore is also known as Ladcore on social media. It refers to the 2022 fashion aesthetic of wearing football jerseys, jeans and soccer shoes which are often associated with British and Australian people. The slang was coined on TikTok in 2021. Urban Dictionary described the trend as:

“Someone who wears a vintage football jersey with adidas samba shoes to blend in with the football community.”

Cash Pope refers to a grocery store in Spain which was founded in 2015. The mascot for the place was a mixture of Popeye the Sailor Man and Glen Quagmire from the Family Guy. Photos of the same went viral online in 2017. Since then, the store has gained immense traction on the internet.

