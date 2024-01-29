Birkenstock x Staud big buckle sandal collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Birkenstock x Staud collection launch offers some fantastic pieces in the fashion realm. The collection embarks on comfort along with a modish appeal. In this collection, the brands add four pieces from their classic footwear and bags, showcasing the classic collection with modern twists.

In this Birkenstock x Staud collection, the big buckle sandals are the biggest attraction, while the Moon and Alec bags compliment the collection with their minimalistic appeal.

The Birkenstock x Staud collection is live in the store and it retails for different prices, beginning from $180.

The Birkenstock x Staud collection consists of two cool pairs of shoes and classic bags

Birkenstock, a German-based footwear brand, partnered with Staud and launched the Spring collection with four items. The collection consists of four items: its Gizeh sandal, Arizona sandal, Moon, and Alec shoulder bag. The collection has incorporated the classic pairs of these brands, offering some cool accessories for fashion enthusiasts.

Staud, the LA-based fashion brand, introduces:

In 2015, Sarah ‘Staud’ Staudinger and George Augusto co-founded the LA-based lifestyle brand STAUD upon the idea that fashion shouldn’t just empower women — it should be accessible, too. At the heart of STAUD is design. Crafted at the intersection of timeless classics and perfected novelty, STAUD offers a collection to the modern woman who appreciates both.

It continues:

With an emphasis on originality and joy through the lens of elevated discovery, each season is a detailed narrative speaking to our wardrobe aspirations. If fashion is a never-ending pursuit of style, then STAUD is what happens after you’ve found it.

This fashionable brand has collaborated with several fashion icons to showcase its creative prowesses, Emily Rayajowski is one of them. On the other hand, the German-based brand Birkenstock, primarily renowned for healthy shoes, writes:

BIRKENSTOCK is a global brand. BIRKENSTOCK is not only one of the top five global footwear brands, but it is also one of the most well-known German brands in the world. With around 3,000 employees, this tradition-rich, sixth-generation family-owned business is also the German footwear industry’s largest employer.

About one in four employees in the industry works at BIRKENSTOCK. More than 1,100 new jobs have been created since the beginning of 2013, almost all of them in Germany. This is because BIRKENSTOCK produces most of its products at its own production facilities in Rhineland-Palatinate, North Rhine-Westphalia, Hesse and Saxony.

Both brands have collaborated again to launch some of their classic pieces. The first element from the Birkenstock x Staud collection is the Gizeh big buckle sandal with high-shine material, crafted in soft pastel shade.

The big buckle sandal boasts thong-shaped straps with exaggerated contour. The beige accent and the high-shine leather adorn the footwear, while its footbed is crafted with leather-wrapped cork. With a golden buckle, it finishes off its look.

Another renowned piece of footwear from the Birkenstock x Staud collection is the Arizona sandal, a classic pair from Birkenstock. The shoe features two thick adjustable straps with golden buckle and pin, underscoring the exaggerated and comfortable footwear. The EVA outsole and beige shade finish off the whole look.

Birkenstock x Staud collection features two classic bags - Alec and Moon Bag. The moon bag, shaped in a crescent, features a curved handle and calfskin leather, which costs $295. On the other hand, the Alec bag, another classic accessory from the brand, comes with a minimalistic appeal and suede lining, retailing for $ 350.

The Birkenstock x Staud collection is available at both stores, pricing at $ 160.

