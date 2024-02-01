BJ The Chicago Kid ‘The Gravy Tour’ 2024: Dates, venues, tickets, prices, & all you need to know

BJ The Chicago Kid ‘The Gravy Tour’ 2024 is scheduled to be held from April 27, 2024, to June 6, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States as well as the island state of Hawaii. The tour is in support of BJ The Chicago Kid's latest studio album.

BJ The Chicago Kid announced the new tour via a post on his official website and will feature performances in cities such as New York City, Chicago, and Honolulu, among others.

Tickets for the tour are currently available for purchase via the official website of the singer or via individual venue websites. Tickets are priced at an average of $52 to $64 and may be subject to additional service taxes and processing fees.

BJ The Chicago Kid ‘The Gravy Tour’ 2024 dates and venues

The upcoming BJ The Chicago Kid tour is in support of the singer's latest studio album, Gravy, which was released on November 10, 2023, in collaboration with Yeti Beats via Sony Music and RCA Records.

The album also features guest appearances by Philip Bailey of Earth, Wind, and Fire, as well as Coco Jones, Chloe, Freddie Gibs, Andra Day, Robert Gasper, and Cory Henry, among others.

Now the singer is set to embark on the first major tour in support of said album. The full list of dates and venues for the BJ The Chicago Kid 2024 tour is given below:

April 27, 2024 – Alexandria, Virginia, at Birchmere Music Hall

April 30, 2024, 2024 – New York City, New York, at Blue Note Jazz Club

May 1, 2024 – New York City, New York, at Blue Note Jazz Club

May 2, 2024 – New York City, New York, at Blue Note Jazz Club

May 3, 2024 – New York City, New York, at Blue Note Jazz Club

May 4, 2024 – New York City, New York, at Blue Note Jazz Club

May 5, 2024 – New York City, New York, at Blue Note Jazz Club

May 9, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at City Winery Philadelphia

May 10, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at City Winery Philadelphia

May 11, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at City Winery Pittsburgh

May 13, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois, at City Winery Chicago

May 14, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois, at City Winery Chicago

May 15, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois, at City Winery Chicago

May 18, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Dakota

May 21, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri, at City Winery St. Louis

May 22, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri, at City Winery St. Louis

May 24, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee, at City Winery Nashville

May 25, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia, at City Winery Atlanta

May 26, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia, at City Winery Atlanta

May 27, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia, at City Winery Atlanta

May 31, 2024 – Napa, California, at Blue Note Napa

June 1, 2024 – Napa, California, at Blue Note Napa

June 5, 2024 – Honolulu, Hawaii, at Blue Note Hawaii

June 6, 2024 – Honolulu, Hawaii, at Blue Note Hawaii

The Chicago Kid is best known for his second studio album, In My Mind, which was released on February 19, 2016. The record, released via Motown Records, peaked at number 43 on the Billboard 200 album chart. The album also peaked at number 7 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop album charts.