What is Chris Young's Net Worth? Fortunes explored as the country star gets arrested

Chris Young, the American country music singer and songwriter, was arrested in Nashville on Monday night, January 22, 2024, after an alleged incident at a downtown Nashville bar.

The 38-year-old was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and assaulting an officer, after he was arrested by the Alcoholic Beverage Commission (ABC). According to Celebrity Net Worth, the singer has a net worth of $4 million.

Young was at the Tin Roof bar in midtown Nashville while agents from the Tennessee ABC checked IDs and licenses. He allegedly started asking the agents various questions after they checked his ID, and things eventually got out of control, as per Billboard.

Chris Young's fortune explored as he gets arrested at a Nashville bar

Expand Tweet

Chris Young was born on June 12, 1985, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, United States. He graduated from Princeton in 2002 with a BA in politics after beginning his pro baseball career. The singer rose to fame after winning the reality television series Nashville Star in 2006. He then signed a record deal with RCA Records Nashville.

The same year, Young released a self-titled debut studio album and reached number 3 on the US Country Chart and 22 on the Billboard 200 chart, as per Rolling Stone. He accumulated his vast wealth of $4 million from his career as a country music star, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

The second studio album The Man I Want to Be was released in 2009 and won the Gold accolade in the US where it reached number 6 on the US Country and nineteen on the Billboard 200 charts. In his almost two-decades-long career, he has released eight studio albums, twenty-three singles, and nineteen music videos.

Expand Tweet

Chris Young has reached many number-one songs in the US Country charts with the tracks Getting' You Home (The Black Dress Song), The Man I Want to Be, Voices, Tomorrow, and You. Young won a CMT Music Award in 2010 and two American Country Awards in 2011, as per Billboard.

On January 22, this Monday, Chris Young was arrested and was charged with disorderly conduct, assaulting an officer, and resisting arrest. He was at the Tin Roof bar in midtown Nashville when he had an encounter with the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

As per The New York Post, he allegedly recorded the officials and then followed them to an adjacent bar called the Dawg House, a place where TABC officials were conducting a routine compliance check.

When Young was at the Dawg House, he started to talk to people at the bar and to the bartender while the TABC agents went into the back of the joint to check ABC (Restricted Brewery License) cards.

An agent claimed that when he had attempted to leave the establishment, Chris Young put out his arm to block his exit and allegedly struck him. The ABC agent said he pushed the musician back to create distance and other locals at the bar became involved, as per Fox News.

Young was soon physically detained with handcuffs while his companions allegedly continued to make the situation "hostile", according to the ABC affidavit. The documents stated,

"Mr. Young's eyes were bloodshot and watery as well as having blurred speech."

Chris Young was booked with a $2,500 bond, which he paid, and was released from custody on Tuesday morning. He is scheduled to appear in court regarding the charges on February 16.

Chris's new album Young Love & Saturday Nights is scheduled to be out on March 22 and will have 18 tracks, as per Entertainment Tonight.