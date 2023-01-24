"I hope there is a season 2": Fans demand Barmageddon return with a second season after a successful season 1 finale

Barmageddon season 1 aired its finale episode on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 11 pm ET on USA Network. The series saw fun-filled moments between celebrities Elle King and Chris Young battle it out in the battle of Air Cannon Cornhole among other bar games. The musicians were divided into groups of three, shooting numerous cobs of corn into corn holes with a cannon itself designed like a corn cob.

By the end of the episode, Elle and her team mate Katie won the season finale after successfully winning the tie breaker against opponent team Chris and Matt. Fans loved the episode as well as the show and demanded a second season. One tweeted:

The hit series has been extremely well-received by the audience. Hosted by WWE champion and Hall of Famer Niki Bella, the show also features executive producers Blake Shelton and his The Voice teammate Carson Daly. The show, which premiered in December 2022 has left viewers hooked because of its format and fun banter between the cast members.

Fans demand a second Barmageddon season

Fans took to social media and demanded a second season of Barmageddon. Check out what they have to say.

Lauren Clayton @BellaTwinsFana @BellaTwins Nikki I have enjoyed watching you on Barmageddon. I enjoyed it so much hope there will be a second season. #Barmageddon @BellaTwins Nikki I have enjoyed watching you on Barmageddon. I enjoyed it so much hope there will be a second season. #Barmageddon

Jazzy Bella-Moxley 🌻 @Jazzy_Bella02 I’m so sad that this is the season finale….I was really enjoying the show, @BellaTwins you absolutely killed it as host! I love you and I hope we’ll see you next season! #Barmageddon I’m so sad that this is the season finale….I was really enjoying the show, @BellaTwins you absolutely killed it as host! I love you and I hope we’ll see you next season! #Barmageddon

Amy💫Nicole @1carolinagirl88 So sad this is the season finale of #Barmageddon but @ElleKingMusic @ChrisYoungMusic are the perfect final competitors for this season. They're both hilarious & sh#t talkers like @blakeshelton @BellaTwins Nikki looks smoking hot along with being the hostess with the mostest! So sad this is the season finale of #Barmageddon but @ElleKingMusic & @ChrisYoungMusic are the perfect final competitors for this season. They're both hilarious & sh#t talkers like @blakeshelton. @BellaTwins Nikki looks smoking hot along with being the hostess with the mostest!

Lauren Clayton @BellaTwinsFana @BellaTwins Nikki I hope there is going to be a season two because this show is amazing because of you. #Barmageddon @BellaTwins Nikki I hope there is going to be a season two because this show is amazing because of you. #Barmageddon

Jeff Veloso @jveloso100 @BarmageddonUSA oh well the season finale of #Barmageddon . I love this show; 🤞 it will come back for another season at least. @BarmageddonUSA oh well the season finale of #Barmageddon. I love this show; 🤞 it will come back for another season at least.

VSW @ChampionMyzter I like #Barmageddon . It's a fun show. & my favorite thing about it, is that it's hosted by the one & only, Nikki @BellaTwins . With that said, I hope the show gets another season, & Nikki Bella returns to host it. Because she's a good game show host. I like #Barmageddon. It's a fun show. & my favorite thing about it, is that it's hosted by the one & only, Nikki @BellaTwins. With that said, I hope the show gets another season, & Nikki Bella returns to host it. Because she's a good game show host.

Elle and Katie take the win on Barmageddon season 1 finale

On the season finale of Barmageddon, host Nikki Bella welcomed country singers Elle King and Chris Young, who had to compete with each other in four bar games alongside team members, verternary receptionist Katie and chief financial officer Matt respectively. They had to put their best foot forward in all of the games until one team won.

The first game of the hit series was called "Fourplay." To win the challenge, each team had to stack four balls together into a pipe-like wooden bar. They can stack it vertically, horizontally or diagonally. It was an extremely close game but eventually Elle and Katie were able to stack their balls and win the first round.

However, the losing team could choose the "Wheel of Redemption" on Barmageddon finale. They had to undertake one of the challenges chosen by the wheel and if the team was successful, they could tie the score. For the round, Chris and Matt had to eat the spiciest chicken wings. The duo successfully completed the challenge and tied the score with Elle and Katie.

For the second challenge, the two teams had to participate in a cornhole game called "Air Cannon Cornhole." They had to shoot cobs of corn from a gun towards the board that had both handles and holes. If they shoot into the hole, they would gain 3 points and 1 if the cob landed on the handle. By the end of the challenge, both teams were tied with a score of 7 each.

As a tie breaker, Elle and Katie won their second challenge on Barmageddon with the help of Carson Daly. For the "Wheel of Redemption," losing team Chris and Matt tied the score by drinking onion juice. The two teams were tied at 2 points each after completing two fun and competitive rounds.

For the third challenge, the teams had to push cartons with a broom to a floor charts with 1-3 points. This time, it was Chris and Matt who came through with their performances and took an early lead. By the end of the second round, they had earned 6 points, while Elle and Katie earned only 2. The latter couldn't save themselves in the final round but tied the score with the Wheel of Redemption.

The fourth game on Barmageddon, called "Hornstars" demanded the two teams hook their ropes into horns. Once again, Chris and Matt took an early lead and destroyed Elle and Katie in the challenge. By the end of the challenge, Elle and Katie had 3 wins and Chris and Young had 4

The last game was called "Drunk Axe Hole," where they had to throw axes into the shooting board with points. The challenge saw Elle and Katie win the season finale episode.

Barmageddon has finally ended its first season and has been very interesting to watch. Other guests who graced the show included Blake's wife Gewn Stefani, Sheryl Crow, Trace Adkins, and Kane Brown, among several others. While another season has yet to be announced, viewers will surely tune in, owing to the tremendous success of its premiere season.

Barmageddon aired its episodes on USA Network.

Poll : 0 votes