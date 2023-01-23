Barmageddon season 1 finale, release date, time and celebrity contestants

Barmageddon will return this week for another fun-filled episode, which will also be the season finale. Competing in the unique game show's upcoming final segment will be country singers Elle King and Chris Young.

The Ole Red filmed show, which is hosted by Nikki Bella and Blake Shelton, will feature some crowd-favorite games including Air Cannon Cornhole, Keg Curling, Drunken Axe Hole, Sharts, and more.

Barmageddon season 1’s finale episode will air on Monday, January 23, at 11 pm ET on USA Network.

Elle King and Chris Young compete in the upcoming episode of Barmageddon

In the upcoming episode of Barmageddon, the two country singers will compete in a series of challenges that will take place in a bar. In a promo for the upcoming show, Elle and Chris can be seen playing Air Canon Cornhole in teams of three.

The former goes first but misses the shot. Team Chris also misses on the first try and the trash talk begins. Blake tells him “that’s not country” while another person, presumably from his own team, tells him he thinks Chris' best game was the air cannon. Team Elle takes the lead in round two and wins the game with one point as nobody shoots in the final round.

In another promo, which was uploaded to social media, the singers as well as the hosts can be seen having a gala time. The clip features a game of Keg Curling with more trash talk between Blake and Chris. However, when the country singer is unable to score, Nikki steps up. She said:

"That’s what happens when you diss Blake in his house."

Meet the contestants appearing on Barmageddon's season finale

1) Elle King

The 34-year-old American singer, songwriter, musician, and actress is the daughter of Ron Schneider and has previously appeared in some of his movies such as Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigalo, The Benchwarmers, and Wild Cherry.

The upcoming Barmageddon contestant was born in Los Angeles and lived in Ohio with her mother prior to her parents’ divorce. She started pursuing music around the age of 9 and learned how to play the guitar at the age of 13. Elle also learned how to play the banjo and attended Buck’s Rock Performing and Creative Arts Camp in Connecticut, where she performed in several musicals.

As a 16-year-old, she began performing in nightclubs in New York and soon after signed a deal with RCA. She has released several songs over the years, including the single Good to Be a Man and The Elle King EP.

2) Chris Young

The country music singer and songwriter, 37, was born in Murfreesboro, Tennesse, and rose to fame with Nashville Star in 2006. After his appearance on the reality show, he was signed by RCA Records and released a self-titled debut studio album the same year.

He released another album, The Man I Want to Be, in 2009, followed by Neon, his third album, in 2011. He is now set to appear on Barmageddon to compete against Elle King in the season finale.

Tune in on Monday, January 23, at 11 pm ET on USA Network to catch the season finale episode of Barmageddon.

