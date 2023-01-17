Who won episode 7 of Barmageddon? Recap and more details explored

Monday nights are a lot more fun for viewers thanks to USA Network's Barmageddon, which has been getting fans hooked to their screens. The popular reality TV game show features two new celebrities who battle it out against each other vying for their teammate's redemption.

Barmageddon season one, episode 7 was released on Monday night at 11 pm ET/ 10 pm CT only on USA Network. Hosted by WWE champion and Hall of Famer Niki Bella, the show is executively produced by Blake Shelton and Carson Daly.

The two celebrities who arrived on the show to battle it out against each other in a series of epic bar games were actress Malin Akerman and actor Lil Rel Howery. Joining the celebrities were two "civilians" aka "viral VIP's" who have gone viral on social media after a failed video of them was uploaded online.

Joining Malin's team was a homemaker named Jen. A video of Jen when she was pregnant and jumping around after she thought something dangerous was stuck to her went viral on social media. However, it was later revealed that what was stuck to her was a sucker stick.

Joining team Lil Rel was Max, a digital advertising manager who went viral after a video of him drowning in a shallow pond while kayaking went viral.

The two teams had to compete against each other in five classic bar games with a unique twist, as well as a wheel of redemption.

With a winning score of 5-3 Lil Rey and Max won USA Network's Barmageddon season one, episode 7

The teams weren't competing in Barmageddon just for bragging rights. Whichever team won the episode would get a special prize at the end, and both teams were adamant about getting redemption and the special prize.

The first game played was called King Pong. In this game, each contestant had to aim and hit ping pong balls into giant plastic cups using a giant ping pong bat with holes in the middle. Ultimately, Malin and Jen ended up winning round one.

For their second round, the teams played Air Cannon Cornhole. In this game, each contestant had to use a giant air cannon shaped like a corn cob and shoot a bag inside a hole, and if they manage to do that, they get a point.

The third game was called 99 Bottles of Beer on the Wall. This challenge was all about using one's memory. The game had several colored bottles mounted on a wall, and after a light went off, the team had to complete the exact sequence of orders.

The team with the highest streak would win the round.

The fourth round was called Sharts. The teams had to aim and burst balloons with a dart to uncover hints about a phrase. The first team to figure out the sentence emerged the winner.

The final challenge of the night was called Buzzed Words. In this game, Lil Rel and Malin had to sing a song. Each time they said a particular word, their teammate had to pour a shot. The team with the closest or exact number won the round.

Ultimately, it was Lil Rel who won most of the challenges and beat Malin in Barmageddon. He won the Golden Cappy medal and Max won a life jacket to prevent himself from drowning.

Barmageddon season one airs every Monday night at 11 pm ET/ 10 pm CT only on USA Network. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

