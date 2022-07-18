Who are Brett Young and Ashley Cooke? All about Country singers set to perform on The Bachelorette

Episode 2 of The Bachelorette season 19 will be a musical delight for viewers as Country singers Ashley Cooke and Brett Young will join the show to perform a romantic duet, Never Til Now. The solo is from Crooke's debut EP, Already Drank That Beer, which was released in April 2021. Referring to her upcoming appearance on The Bachelorette, Crooke reportedly stated as quoted by celebsecrets.com:

“Getting to make my TV debut is unbelievably exciting in general… but especially getting to debut on ‘The Bachelorette!’ It was so fun to get to marry the two worlds of TV and music and to do it all with my friend and duet partner, Brett Young."

Singer Ashley Cooke confirmed her appearance on Instagram.

On The Bachelorette, Rachel and Gabby are looking for their true love, and after eliminating the two contestants, 29 contestants will now compete for the love of the leading ladies. The show will be filled with romantic moments and emotional drama. The show's synopsis reads as follows:

“Following last week’s shocking canceled rose ceremony, Gabby and Rachel surprise the 29 men left at the mansion by daring them to compete in a swimsuit pageant in order to earn one of six spots at the group date after-party. The next morning, Rachel takes off for her first one-on-one with a once-in-a-lifetime Zero-G Experience, followed by a surprise musical performance by Ashley Cooke and Brett Young.”

More about the pair who will perform Never Til Now on The Bachelorette

Brett Young

Brett Young is a country pop singer, guitarist, and songwriter from Orange County, California. He was a college baseball pitcher but changed his career and took up songwriting due to an elbow injury while at Fresno in 2003.

Young started singing in the late 1990s when he replaced an absent leader in the band's high school. He was inspired to sing after hearing Gavin DeGraw’s album, Chariot. He was also inspired by singer/songwriter Jeremy Steele. It was due to them that Young decided to return to music.

Young has seven consecutive No. 1 hit songs and multi-Platinum sales under his belt. His songs Sleep Without You, In Case You Didn't Know, and albums, Ticket to L.A. and Weekends Look a Little Different These Days, are a huge hit among fans.

Per his bio on his official site, brettyoungmusic.com, the singer has been named:

"ASCAP’s 2018 Country Songwriter-Artist of the Year for his “melodic craftsmanship”( Billboard) and has also garnered nominations from ACM, Billboard, Teen Choice, CMT and CMA Awards."

The “Big Machine Label Group/BMLG Records Recording Artist/Writer” is married to his girlfriend Taylor Mills and is the father of two daughters.

Ashley Cooke

Ashley Cooke is a country artist known for her authentic and honest storytelling in her music. She was raised between the coasts of California and Florida. In high school, she became interested in country music after hearing songs by Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia, Taylor Swift, and Rascal Flatts.

She started “playing music and writing songs” at 11 years old and lived in 19 different homes before she turned 18. Speaking about her journey to Countryswag.com, she said:

“In moving around all the time, music was kind of the only constant I ever had. I started writing songs kind of as a coping mechanism and I loved poetry even as a kid. […] I started writing poems down in journals and really was obsessed with lyrics, and poems, and rhyming and that kind of stuff.”

Cooke attended Belmont University to study communications and marketing and won the Country Showcase contest while she was there. Her win placed her in an elite class of winners that included Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, Brad Paisley, Chris Young, and more. Cooke released her debut project Already Drank That Beer, Side A, in August 2021, which became a massive hit among fans.

The country singers are all set to perform their track together on The Bachelorette season 19. Tune in on Monday at 8 pm ET on ABC to watch their performance on the show.

